Child Actor Mataeo Mingo Is The Future Of Science Fiction Film Industry
Mataeo Mingo is leveraging his acting career to launch the NFT collection with the possibility of future independent sci-fi projects
I conceived the art based on my inspiration from past acting work.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This child actor may be the future of the Science Fiction film industry. Actor, Mataeo Mingo will be releasing a collection of sci-fi focused art on Opensea. Mataeo Mingo’s art will be available on October 31st on the Ethereum blockchain. The digital art will include conversational pieces that merge the creator’s passion for the science fiction genre with NFTs. The owner is also announcing plans to design collections for other curators using a freelance marketplace starting this year.
— Mataeo Mingo
Collectors, investors, and lovers of science fiction works will soon be able to purchase original artwork from industry professional Mataeo Mingo. The pieces in the collection will be based on the fictional genre and other objectionable subjects. The child actor has been inspired by his own craft of acting to create a collection that focuses on the world of Sci-Fi. Mingo states, "I conceived the art based on my inspiration from past acting work." Mingo is known to write and draw concepts within the sci-fi niche. As of this Fall, he is officially studying technology and film with no immediate plans to leave the film industry. There are no released plans of the collections being a funding tool for his own film concepts. This collection will mint October 31st, 2022, just in time before the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con.
Mataeo Mingo has been working as an actor for over 10 years. The actor’s most notable projects include iZombie, WestWorld, NCIS, Masters of Sex, and Bosch. The newly turned eighteen year-old actor is a sci-fi enthusiast. The NFT collections from Mataeo Mingo will honor the science fiction genre while exploring other subjects Mingo shares a passion for.
While impending his own release, Mataeo Mingo will be curating works for others in the NFT niche. The actor and non-fungible token collection creator is expanding his digital business to assist others in the digital space. Plans to conceive and create digital art for others will take place via the marketplace platform, Fiverr. The curator’s process for NFT projects includes using multiple creator platforms. The most prominent creator tool trusted by Mataeo Mingo is Illustrator.
Follow Mataeo Mingo on Twitter @mataeo_mingo and Instagram (@mataeomingo) for NFT updates and official news concerning the actor.
About Mataeo Mingo
Mataeo Mingo was raised in Los Angeles County, with family ties to San Diego and Cocoa. His father a computer tech, and mother a teacher. His name has Spanish and Antigua roots. While his name means 'gift from above', he feels lucky to have 7 beautiful half siblings.
At the age of 4, Mataeo Mingo's active lifestyle led him to try out for local theatre. He found great joy in performing the plays "Ragtime" and "The King & I". One recent summer, playing Seaweed, and Gilbert in the play "Hairspray" became a reality. He's thankful for pivotal roles in HBO's "Westworld", the first season, as a human boy, and a lead role in the short film Jersey City Story, that keep him inspired to continue on his artistic path.
At present, comedy and drama are both his loves. Roles on Amazon's "Bosch", "S.W.A.T.", and "iZombie” have made him appreciate strong, well-rounded roles and the 'art' of film (movie) making. Now, as for the future, Mataeo dreams of an active acting career in all industry genres but, especially...in Action films!
