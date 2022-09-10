MPD and ATF Partnership Leads to United States District Court Indictment for Two Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department and Agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives NIBIN Investigations Unit announce a suspect has been indicted in United States District Court in reference to two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

In each of the below listed offenses, the suspect was found to be a felon in possession of a firearm:

On Sunday, April 24 2022, at approximately 3:26 pm, in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. MPD (Possession of a Privately Made Firearm or Ghost Gun), CCN: 22-056-860

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 11:31 am in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest (Metro Transit Police Department Arrest) CCN: 22-091-566

As a result of the partnership and efforts of the NIBIN Investigations Unit and the Metro Transit Police Department, 28-year-old John West, of Southeast, DC, was indicted in United States District Court for the above offenses. West is currently incarcerated in the DC Jail.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department and the ATF for their partnership and assistance with this investigation.