Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1500 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:31 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, 26-year-old Kyle Stewart, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.