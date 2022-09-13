Hamilton Morris to Keynote Convergence - California’s Largest Psychedelic Business and Culture Conference
(Hamilton's) views on ending the war on drugs, evidence-based policy and cognitive liberty align with our values at Psychedelics Today, making him an ideal speaker for an enlightened L.A. audience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergence, California’s largest psychedelic business & cultural conference announces that Hamilton Morris, one of the most well-known voices and advocates in the industry, will be keynoting the conference, taking place from October 20 - 23, 2022 at Wisdome in Los Angeles, California.
Filmmaker, journalist and scientific researcher Hamilton Morris is best-known for his groundbreaking show on Vice - “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia,” where he brought to life stories and experiences of psychedelic substances, the chemistry behind them, their uses and cultural significance. He is currently a full-time consultant at COMPASS’ Discovery Center, based at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, where he advises the company on research related to new psychedelic compounds that could be developed into therapies in areas of unmet mental health need. Mr. Morris’ keynote will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23.
“There is perhaps no better cultural and academic fit for Convergence than Hamilton. His views on ending the war on drugs, evidence-based policy and cognitive liberty - the belief that people should be permitted to do whatever they’d like with their own consciousness - align with our values at Psychedelics Today and make him an ideal speaker for an enlightened L.A. audience,” said Joe Moore, Co-Founder, and CEO of Psychedelics Today.
Convergence, presented by Psychedelics Today, the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education, will include a carefully curated agenda with more than 60 expert speakers in business, advocacy, research, and culture featured over four days, including recently added Paul Antico, managing director of Los Angeles-based PsychedeLiA Integration; Courtney Watson, therapist and owner of Doorway Therapeutic Services, a group therapy practice in Oakland focused on addressing the mental health needs of LGBTQIA, black, Indigenous and people of color; Zac Kamenetz, rabbi, community leader, aspiring psychedelic-assisted chaplain and founder of Berkeley-based Shefa Jewish Psychedelic Support.
Programming for the conference is holistic, with panels on business, ethics, research, policy, medical applications/therapeutic modalities, veterans, spirituality, community, diversity/inclusion and Indigenous. The conference will be complemented by a nightly concert series, designed to celebrate progress and people participating in the modern psychedelic resurgence.
“It was important for us to design a multi-faceted program for Convergence that introduces audiences to a range of speakers covering a spectrum of cultural, personal and professional topics,” Moore said. “We also wanted to create something highly appealing to California locals interested in or actively making psychedelics a meaningful part of their lives, by connecting them to people doing incredible work at the grassroots level around the state.”
Previously announced speakers include Dr. Carl Hart, scientist and activist Ezekiel "Dr. Zee" Golan, plant medicine integration guide, psychedelic retreat facilitator, and host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast Laura Dawn, as well as Steve DeAngelo, a trailblazing cannabis entrepreneur, activist, and author. Additional speakers will be announced on a rolling basis and the full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
A limited number of tickets will be available starting at $150, with early bird sales ending Sept. 15, 2022. To learn more about Convergence and sponsorships, speaker updates, agendas, and to purchase tickets, please visit psychedelicstoday.com/convergence.
