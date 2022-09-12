PS HomeBoys presents the second annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival in Idyllwild, California

The Second Annual Pride Under The Pines Event will feature Live Music, Outdoor Activities, and feature Round-Trip Transportation via a Luxury Party Bus from Palm Springs. Pride Under The Pines proceeds will benefit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. PS HomeBoys announce the second annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival planned for Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12pm – 9pm in Idyllwild, CA.

Pride Under The Pines 2022 Event will bring desert heat to the cool gay heights with a full day of out-and-proud festivities with fabulous entertainment.

Pride Under The Pines is an all-inclusive event with a message of inclusivity, and diversity to support LGBTQ+ awareness within our desert community.” — PS HomeBoys event producers Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PS HomeBoys announce the second annual Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival planned for Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12pm – 9pm in Idyllwild, CA. To bring desert heat to the cool gay heights with a full day of out-and-proud festivities including food, fun, artists and fabulous entertainment.“Pride Under The Pines was created out of love for Idyllwild and a sense of community,” said PS HomeBoys event producers Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor who fell in love with Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its owners Gail and Graham Sutherland, during a trip in 2020. Over cocktails the question was raised, ‘How come Idyllwild does not have a Gay Pride Festival?’ - ‘So, we decided to create one”.Pride Under The Pines was also conceived as a response to the limitations brought about by COVID-19, as two gay entrepreneurs got together and said – we’re coming out: out into the open and up on the mountain for the first-ever Pride Under the Pines.Gail and Graham Sutherland, Rustic Theatre owners shared “As the entertainment center of Idyllwild, our goal is to be diversified and all-inclusive so we are truly honored and excited to be a part of this special event”.Saturday, October 1st, day-long festivities will be co-hosted by drag superstar Sabryna Williams and Transgender Singer & Songwriter Alexa Abraxas and feature electronic dance music with live trax spun by DJ Galaxy from K-Gay from Radio Station 106.5 Palm Springs. The festival's special guest headliner is Thea Austin, best known for the wildly popular German Eurodance sensation “Rhythm is a Dancer”.As a special celebration of the movie The Birdcage's 25th Anniversary, The Rustic Theatre is hosting an Interactive Movie Screening on Oct 1st at 6:00 pm. The movie screening will feature an incredible drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs.Event organizers Niels and Jeremy, long-time fans of the movie and its prideful message shared; “Twenty-five years ago, gay marriage was not only illegal- it was banned in most states. But in 1996, when the movie first aired audiences flocked to see its lighthearted story. Where openly gay men were the heroes in a family and featured happy gay parents who were loving and caring, and committed to one another- all things we feel very strongly about”.With the success of last year’s October 2021 inaugural event, which drew over 800 people to the town’s fresh mountain air and charming ambiance. Area businesses, restaurants and hotels were thrilled with the uptick in tourism and in the festival’s pride while they rallied to support the LGBTQ+ community within their desert town.“We feel that many of our LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. With the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade and possibly that Obergefell vs. Hodges is under threat, we feel the need to defend our rights’ said Niels and Jeremy in a statement noting the importance of Pride Under The Pines and similar events that serve as a voice of the community and for defending those rights. ‘Elections are a month after Pride Under The Pines so putting our rights into the spotlight is vitally important. Pride is not exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community but our all-inclusive event shows our love and support, with a message of inclusivity and diversity while helping to spread LGBTQ+ awareness”.Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets may be purchased in advance on the event website: www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry.General Admission Tickets are $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. Children under 12 years of age are free to attend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.General Admission Tickets + Interactive Movie Pass are $30 per person and include general festival admission plus access to the special 6:00pm screening of The Birdcage at The Rustic Theatre. The interactive movie opening performance will feature a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.Special Channel Q VIP Lounge Tickets are $75.00 per person and includes general festival admission and a sponsored open bar provided by Salt Point Beverages and Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonades. VIP Lounge will also feature a special meet and greet with guest performers Transgender Singer & Songwriter Alexa Abraxas and the festival's special headliner for the day Thea Austin. (Proceeds from the VIP Lounge will benefit: Palm Springs Animal Shelter)For Exclusive Access, KGAY Party Bus Tickets are $100 per person and feature Special Live Drag Performances and a kick-off champagne toast at 11:00am. Party bus tickets also include general festival admission, with access to the special screening at 6:00pm of The Birdcage at The Rustic Theatre and the round-trip transportation from Palm Springs to Idyllwild via the luxury party bus.Palms Springs to Idyllwild Transportation:Pick up for the KGAY Party Bus is at 11:00am in front of Chill Bar Palm Springs (217 E Arenas Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262) with return its guests at 9:00pm from The Rustic Theatre (54290 N. Circle Drive Idyllwild, CA)The 2nd Annual Pride Under The Pines Partners includes PS HomeBoys, The Rustic Theatre, Salt Point Beverages, Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonades, KGAY Radio & Gay Desert Guide, Roadrunners Print & Ship, Oscars Palm Springs, Channel Q, DAP Health, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, FIGHT Magazine and GED Magazine. Together We Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up! 