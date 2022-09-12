Aloha Laundry Life welcomes new market developer for Hampton Roads
On-demand wash-and-fold laundry service kicks off in area’s seven cities including Virginia Beach
I think my interests relate to Aloha because it gives me perspective of the type of garments that are needed for the activities and the importance of preserving those garments.”HAPMTON ROADS, VA., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Laundry Life is proud to welcome Egbert Alexander on board as its new market developer for Hampton Roads, Va., providing the area’s seven cities including Virginia Beach optimal wash-and-fold pickup/delivery service.
— Egbert Alexander
As an Aloha market developer, Alexander develops routes and manages the schedule of local drivers and operators, as well as collaborates with laundromats and dry cleaners to expand the convenient app-based laundry pickup and delivery platform in his area.
By doing wash and fold pickup/delivery on behalf of commercial and residential clients, Aloha takes a load of work off them, thus freeing up their schedules so they can focus their energy on what they enjoy more, such as family time.
Alexander said his goal as a market developer is “to generate financial independence by providing quality service to our clients and helping them realize life is easier with Aloha.”
Alexander’s varied career includes the Navy, where he was an E-5, hospitality, and being a husband and parent. Each background equips him with the necessary skills to be a market developer: military, with attention to detail; hospitality, with the ability to realize clients’ needs and services; and husband and father, prioritization with custom care.
Born in Guyana and raised in St. Lucia, Alexander moved around quite a bit, having lived in Texas, Boston, Mass., New York, Georgia, and Alabama. An outdoors enthusiast, Alexander enjoys activities such as sailing, camping, diving, and rock climbing – all of which play a role in his newfound career.
“I think my interests relate to Aloha because it gives me perspective of the type of garments that are needed for the activities and the importance of preserving those garments,” Alexander said.
Through the integration of Laundry University and one-on-one coaching during the onboarding process, each market developer becomes laundry proficient.
As a gig economy contractor, Alexander worked with Uber/Uber Eats, DoorDash, and other app-based platforms. He said he liked the freedom to determine his schedule and interact with different personalities but was frustrated with the number of hours required to make a sensible amount of money.
He discovered the Aloha business opportunity through Google, and joined the app-based laundry service on April 15, 2022, as a market developer. He saw this chance as having great potential and thought about “the ability to touch multiple households and make life easier for them,” he said.
“There is great potential, also it was an opportunity to ensure that my territory got off the ground,” he said.
About Aloha Laundry Life – We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
Daniel Ellis
Aloha Laundry Life
+1 248-872-4364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other