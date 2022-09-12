Aloha Laundry Life is positioned for fast growth in Hampton Roads’ industrial sector
On-demand wash-and-fold laundry service aims to add to the quality of life in the area’s seven citiesHAMPTON ROADS, VA., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the connecting point between seven cities including Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads is the ideal location to establish Aloha Laundry Life in the bustling metropolis that boasts over 1.8 million residents.
The revolutionary wash-and-fold pickup-delivery laundry service conducts all of its business – orders, sales, and customer interactions – through an app. This way, Aloha delivers quickly, efficiently, and with ease of communication between customer and operator.
Aloha Laundry Life is now in service to Hampton Roads’ diverse communities that include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Williamsburg, Franklin, Poquoson, and Moyock.
Rich in history that dates back over 400 years, Hampton Roads has established its reputation as “America’s First Region,” where the first continuous English settlement was founded, the country’s original free public education was given, and where NASA trained its first astronauts. Nowadays Hampton Roads keeps thriving thanks to several major industries set up in the area such as information technology, food and beverage processing, and distribution and logistics.
In addition to its history and historical reputation that emerged from its intricate waterway system, Hampton Roads’ low cost of living and quality of life was what motivated Aloha to launch a market in the area.
Because the company offers people the opportunity to own their own “virtual laundromat,” Aloha is also where it can support the local communities of Hampton Roads as well as provide its clients the convenience of tackling one of daily life’s most essential tasks: laundry.
About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs that are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business that they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
