Aloha Laundry Life opens new Orlando, Fla., market
Wash and Fold Delivery App aims to simplify clients’ lives
Within the last few years, between the pandemic and the booming economic growth Orlando is experiencing, ... this the right time for Aloha to launch and expand in Orlando.”ORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Orlando market developer, Teresa Sargeant is excited to help bring a groundbreaking wash-and-fold delivery company to an area that is growing at a phenomenal rate.
With an estimated 1,000 residents moving to Central Florida every week, housing developments going up, and businesses and industries clamoring to establish themselves in the region, it’s not hard to see why she wants Aloha Laundry Life to excel here.
“Within the last few years, between the pandemic and the booming economic growth Orlando is experiencing, everything is coming together. So this the right time for Aloha to launch and expand in Orlando,” Sargeant said.
Originally from New Jersey, Sargeant majored in communications at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J. She has written for newspapers covering various locations in North Jersey and also published short stories and books. In 2013, she moved to Orlando to be with family and found a staff writing/editorial job with a community newspaper.
In 2020, Sargeant learned from a relative about a new company that picks up and delivers wash-and-fold laundry at clients’ convenience using an app, and that the company was seeking master licensees for territories all over the country.
Sargeant believed Aloha Laundry Life would be an excellent source of passive income for her family. The opportunity made sense for three reasons: society was embracing the convenience of at-home delivery, such as by Instacart, DoorDash, and especially Amazon; people were more mindful of social distancing; the gig economy was becoming a more viable career and business option.
“I want a better life for my family,” she said. “I want to leave a legacy for them.”
As the Orlando master licensee, Sargeant spoke with local laundromats and dry cleaners about partnering with Aloha Laundry Life, which would bring more business to them. Upper management at Aloha Laundry Life approached her and several other master licensees throughout the nation to become market developers for their respective cities. Sargeant decided to jump on board with this in May 2022.
“I’ve never owned a laundromat — either a physical or a virtual one. I’m very excited to go on to this next chapter in my life. And I believe Aloha Laundry Life will do great in Orlando, just like how other markets are already up and running successfully in other cities.”
About Aloha Laundry Life – We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs that are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business that they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
