Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit of His Excellency Dr Anies Rasyid Baswedan, Governor of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta of the Republic of Indonesia, from 12 to 15 September 2022

The Governor of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr Anies Rasyid Baswedan, will visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 12 to 15 September 2022. He is the 72nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the fifth from Indonesia.

Governor Anies will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Transport S Iswaran. Governor Anies will be hosted to meals by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. Mr Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman of the LKYEF, will also host a welcome dinner for Governor Anies.

Governor Anies will visit the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage, hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu. He will also meet officials from the Economic Development Board, and deliver the S.T. Lee Distinguished Lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore. These exchanges have helped to promote collaboration and foster meaningful dialogue, and to deepen bilateral cooperation.

11 SEPTEMBER 2022