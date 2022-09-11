Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,883 in the last 365 days.

Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit of His Excellency Dr Anies Rasyid Baswedan, Governor of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta of the Republic of Indonesia, from 12 to 15 September 2022

The Governor of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr Anies Rasyid Baswedan, will visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 12 to 15 September 2022. He is the 72nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the fifth from Indonesia.

 

Governor Anies will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Transport S Iswaran. Governor Anies will be hosted to meals by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. Mr Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman of the LKYEF, will also host a welcome dinner for Governor Anies.

 

Governor Anies will visit the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage, hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu. He will also meet officials from the Economic Development Board, and deliver the S.T. Lee Distinguished Lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

 

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore. These exchanges have helped to promote collaboration and foster meaningful dialogue, and to deepen bilateral cooperation.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

11 SEPTEMBER 2022

You just read:

Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit of His Excellency Dr Anies Rasyid Baswedan, Governor of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta of the Republic of Indonesia, from 12 to 15 September 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.