SHARE VILLAGE LAS VEGAS PROVIDING HUNGER RELIEF IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

With a focus on providing fresh, healthy foods to Las Vegas Residents SHARE Village Las Vegas is providing hunger relief in Downtown Las Vegas.
The need to ask for help can be a very overwhelming. To ensure that families can meet their basic needs SHARE Village Las Vegas has continued to make wholesome food easily available.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families continue to struggle with the increase in costs for food and other necessities SHARE Village Las Vegas continues to provide fresh, healthy foods to Las Vegas residents in need. With the rise in food costs many households are finding the need to make changes in their shopping habits driving more families to seek out assistance.
— Arnold Stalk, Founder
Discretionary spending and household budgets for families across America have been dramatically impacted by the inflationary effects on pricing of goods and commodities. Rising food prices have a greater impact on low- and middle-income households resulting in more of those households’ seeking assistance.
As Covid-19 levels have continued to drop the need for food assistance has not waned. The SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry has distributed over two hundred thousand pounds of food to Las Vegan’s during the first half of 2022 and is on track to double that number by the end of the year.
“For many individuals and families, the need to ask for help can be a very overwhelming, an emotional decision. To ensure that families can meet their basic needs SHARE Village Las Vegas has continued to make wholesome food easily available to those facing food insecurity.” Said Arnold Stalk, Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas.
The SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry is accessible on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8am-10am.
SHARE Village Las Vegas also offers an option to OrderAhead. OrderAhead is a fast, private, & easy way to order free groceries online. Additionally, the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app, is a mobile directory of community resources and is available for download in both the Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Mission Statement:
SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full-service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families’ home. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
