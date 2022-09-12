WTMBN brings Editorial Televisa´s magazines back to the US Hispanic market
The license will be managed exclusively in the USA by Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network (WTMBN) under the management of journalist Alonso Garcia Puentes
We have an audience of more than 30 million in the United States, a very important number for brands that want to make their services known and consolidate its position with the Hispanic market”USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Editorial Televisa, one of the top Spanish-speaking Publishers in the world, returns to the United States with its titles “TV y Novelas”, “Vanidades”, “Cocina Facil” and “Caras”, which will have editions made especially for the Spanish-speaking public living in the United States.
— Alejandro Mele, VP of Sales and Marketing WTMBN
The license for these important titles will be managed exclusively in the United States by Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network (WTMBN) under the management of journalist Alonso Garcia Puentes.
Considering the great value of the Latino community in the United States of America and the economic and cultural importance of this growing population segment in the country, Editorial Televisa will restart the publication in digital format of its main editorial titles.
“TV y Novelas”, “Vanidades”, “Cocina Facil” and “Caras” are the titles that will provide information and entertainment to the Latin community, focused on what is happening in the United States and Latin America.
The magazines in digital format will be available through a subscription system for the entire public and can be purchased directly from various platforms. In addition, each magazine will have social networks and websites made especially for the Latino reader in the United States, where exclusive promotions will be carried out for them.
The operation in the US will be directed by the journalist Alonso García Puentes, President of WTMBN, who declared "It is an honor to be part of this great undertaking and to do so with the largest Spanish-language publishing group in the world. To return to work for the benefit of our Latino people living in the United States, it is a privilege," Garcia said. "These magazine titles are part of our families, they have a very special place in our memories and now we will add our color, flavor, our point of view as Latinos living in the United States, which will make each of them unique and special" Alonso pointed out.
The commercial direction at the national level will oversee Alejandro Mele, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of WTMBN, who pointed out "To date, we have more than 30 million followers of these magazines in our digital platforms in the United States, a very important number for brands that want to make their services known and consolidate with the market Spanish-speaking people in this country," said Mele.
Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network (WTMBN) will exclusively represent Editorial Televisa's brands in the United States, with plans to expand its market to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Canada by 2024.
ABOUT EDITORIAL TELEVISA
Editorial Televisa is the largest Spanish-language publishing group in the world and a leader in content generation. Televisa's magazines and their respective digital platforms cover a very diverse range of topics of interest: from health, beauty, fashion and entertainment to lifestyle, travel, decoration and science.
ABOUT WTMBN
Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network (WTMBN) is based in the city of Orlando, Florida, USA. Its board of directors is made up of prominent executives who have developed the Hispanic market in the United States of America and Latin America, in the areas of editorial content production, content production for television and digital platforms, business development, team building, training and media marketing, with more than 30 years of experience in the market. WTMBN operates from the US, Mexico, Argentina and Spain. Its range of media includes OTTs, radios and the organization of cultural and media events, in association with leading world-class companies.
