Insightful Visionaries Launches the Women Uplifting Women Health, Wealth, & Beauty Expo on Sat, Sept 17 in Raleigh, NC
Women Uplifting Women Health, Wealth, & Beauty Expo will be held on Sat, Sept 17, 2022 from 11am-4pm at Five Points Center for Active Adults in Raleigh, NC.
Join this diverse group of women in our community who strive to be more inclusive and focus on issues that greatly impact all women in the areas of health, wealth, and beauty!”RALEIGH, NC, USA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful Visionaries, Inc. (https://insightfulvisionaries.org/), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will host the first annual Women Uplifting Women Health, Wealth, & Beauty Expo on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11:00am-4:00pm at the Five Points Center for Active Adults in Raleigh, NC. Join a diverse group of women in our community who strive to be more inclusive and focus on issues that greatly impact all women in the areas of health, wealth, and beauty. Families & Communities Rising is the Platinum Sponsor of the event.
— Carolyn Marshall Covington, Founder of Insightful Visionaries
Carolyn Marshall Covington, CEO of Insightful Visionaries, Inc. will share her journey as blindness opened her eyes to live her best life in pursuit of making life better for other women. A panel of family physicians featuring Dr. Debbie Baskett, Dr.Anita Wilson-Merritt, and Dr. Paula Smith will address women’s health issues that need more attention such as immunizations and give tips on self-care, and Crystal Currie, Licensed Clinical Counselor with Compass Life Skill & Counseling, will share information to help maintain great mental health and how to have a safe space for healing. A variety of other presenters representing important woman-centered issues related to health, wealth, and beauty, as well as entertainment will be part of this exciting day! These include:
● Vision screenings – Triangle Disability Awareness Council Volunteers (includes UNC Medical students)
● Blood pressure checks -Rho Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Nursing Sorority
● Abundant Life Services, LLC - learn how to conduct CPR and become certified
● Tennis for Life of Wake County NC - provides support for those living with breast cancer
● Tabitha Cole & Carolyn Covington - with BEAUTYCOUNTER (Clean, Better, Beauty Advocates) – launch Skin Twin Foundation
● Stress Relief – learn the basics of yoga, meditation, massage & aromatherapy
● Patti Williams, Certified SCORE Mentor - receive expert financial information as you look to start your business
● The Carying Place and Design for Joy – help you gain access to ways to better yourself and be independent
● Transitions LifeCare - shares Five Wishes as you prepare for life issues that are out of your
control
● TaKoma Simpson with GR8TDAY Personal Defense and Safety - get tips and demonstrations to expand your capabilities in personal defense
● Haircare Experts with products to restore and retain healthy hair
● Entertainment from singer-songwriter Phoenix Lei and recording artist Brian Self
General admission to the event includes light lunch, and VIP Admission includes light lunch and reserved seating. Register at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-uplifting-women-expo-tickets-375359920627.
To learn more about Insightful Visionaries, visit https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
About Insightful Visionaries:
Insightful Visionaries empowers all persons with disabilities by promoting community awareness through advocacy, education, wellness, arts, and entertainment. The Insightful Visionaries team brings a diverse range of expertise, including personal experiences to serve the disabled community with a true understanding of their needs and concerns, from helping with mobility to building self-esteem through socialization. Learn more at https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
