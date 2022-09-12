Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant Awarded to Five Outstanding Recipients

Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant

Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color, awarded five worthy recipients, the Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant. There were nearly 2,000 grant submissions for this prestigious award.

According to an article in Forbes Magazine, “Black women represent 42% of new women-owned businesses — three times the share of the female population — and 36% of all Black-owned employer businesses.” Below is a listing of the five winners who rose to the top to receive the $5k grants.

The five dynamic businesses chosen to receive the $5k grant are:
• Glow + Flow Beauty Supply is a chain of beauty supply stores that sell everything from hair care supplies, human hair, braiding hair, cosmetics, and personal health and wellness products. Glow + Flow is a safe place for Black women and young girls to come and embrace their beauty no matter the shape, shade, or size.
• Serial entrepreneur Katherine Thompson’s first venture was Quality Galore in 2019. She got into this line of business when she realized there was a way to make money online. Soon after, she sold medical equipment and supplies online. She is now a government contractor and has sold to several state departments and cities.
• Labor and Love was developed to ensure a supportive, health professional-led community before, during, and after your pregnancy. They offer professional birth doula services and childbirth education for all expectant families, and postpartum doula support to help your family adjust to life with a newborn.
• Brittani Bo Baker is the She.E.O. of Bubba’s-Q Food Trucks and BBQ Consulting. Coming from a long line of BBQ perfectionists, Chef Britani was determined to keep the legacy. She is an accomplished author penning two cookbooks and created a line of gourmet seasonings and BBQ Sauces.
• Creative Concepts Therapeutic Services was founded in 2008 with highly trained and credentialed staff. The Creative Concepts Therapeutic Services team is dedicated to providing families and caregivers with support and tools necessary to assist in the growth and development of children.

Laurie N. Robinson Haden is the founder, president, and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color. Their entrepreneur program helps women of color succeed in business ownership on many levels, including training, funding, mentorship, conferences, and events.

Please note that Corporate Counsel Women of Color will present five additional grants to five other applicants in the months of January and September 2023. The committee will keep all submissions, review them, and send another round of notifications at the top of the new year. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at Phone: 646-483-8041 or

Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.gmail.com or visit Website: https://www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

Laurie N. Robinson Haden
Corporate Counsel Women of Color
+1 646-483-8041
email us here

You just read:

Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant Awarded to Five Outstanding Recipients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laurie N. Robinson Haden
Corporate Counsel Women of Color
+1 646-483-8041
Company/Organization
My Media Buzz
PO Box 37
Odenton, Maryland, 21113
United States
+1 240-495-3189
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Garden State CEO Gogie Padilla Offers Seniors Protection From Phone Scams and Spam
Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant Awarded to Five Outstanding Recipients
Black Education Station (BES) Blasts Off with Engaging, Socially Relevant Content for the New School Year
View All Stories From This Author