Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant Awarded to Five Outstanding Recipients

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color, awarded five worthy recipients, the Women of Color Entrepreneur Inaugural $5k Grant. There were nearly 2,000 grant submissions for this prestigious award.

According to an article in Forbes Magazine, “Black women represent 42% of new women-owned businesses — three times the share of the female population — and 36% of all Black-owned employer businesses.” Below is a listing of the five winners who rose to the top to receive the $5k grants.

The five dynamic businesses chosen to receive the $5k grant are:

• Glow + Flow Beauty Supply is a chain of beauty supply stores that sell everything from hair care supplies, human hair, braiding hair, cosmetics, and personal health and wellness products. Glow + Flow is a safe place for Black women and young girls to come and embrace their beauty no matter the shape, shade, or size.

• Serial entrepreneur Katherine Thompson’s first venture was Quality Galore in 2019. She got into this line of business when she realized there was a way to make money online. Soon after, she sold medical equipment and supplies online. She is now a government contractor and has sold to several state departments and cities.

• Labor and Love was developed to ensure a supportive, health professional-led community before, during, and after your pregnancy. They offer professional birth doula services and childbirth education for all expectant families, and postpartum doula support to help your family adjust to life with a newborn.

• Brittani Bo Baker is the She.E.O. of Bubba’s-Q Food Trucks and BBQ Consulting. Coming from a long line of BBQ perfectionists, Chef Britani was determined to keep the legacy. She is an accomplished author penning two cookbooks and created a line of gourmet seasonings and BBQ Sauces.

• Creative Concepts Therapeutic Services was founded in 2008 with highly trained and credentialed staff. The Creative Concepts Therapeutic Services team is dedicated to providing families and caregivers with support and tools necessary to assist in the growth and development of children.

Laurie N. Robinson Haden is the founder, president, and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color. Their entrepreneur program helps women of color succeed in business ownership on many levels, including training, funding, mentorship, conferences, and events.

Please note that Corporate Counsel Women of Color will present five additional grants to five other applicants in the months of January and September 2023. The committee will keep all submissions, review them, and send another round of notifications at the top of the new year. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at Phone: 646-483-8041 or

Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.gmail.com or visit Website: https://www.ccwomenofcolor.org.