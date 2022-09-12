Stacey Denise - A Surgeon Transitioning In The World Of Art
Stacey Denise translates thoughts and words from the mind to the canvas with vibrant colors that emulate the freedom of expression and inner essence
I find science and medicine exciting. It is important to continue to investigate these areas with young people with fresh ideas innovating the fields.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surgeon-turned artist will be opening their works to the public starting September 12th. Ceyise Studios by Stacey Denise introduces brain-stimulating colors and designs imagined for luxury estates, offices, hotels, and galleries alike. Ceyise Studios is under the creative direction of Stacey Denise, who aims to inspire higher self-worth and awaken viewers' inner essence through fine art with exceptional color design. The Houston-based artist’s work can currently be found and commissioned exclusively online starting September 12th, 2022.
— Stacey Denise of Ceyise Studios
Stacey Denise is a full-time dedicated surgeon and an advocate for the STEM programs to be available to underrepresented minority youth. Stacey elaborates, “I find science and medicine exciting. It is important to continue to investigate these areas with young people with fresh ideas innovating the fields,”. As a believer in the overall act of intellectual exploration, the surgeon turned artist notes a time when her emotional expression was not possible. Identifying as a “recovering Alexithymic” according to the Chief Creative Officer’s biography, art was used as the outlet to bring forth her emotions in a healthy manner. “I believe in intellectual and creative expressivity because it serves to soothe my soul.” Ceyise Studios Director states.
This studio goes beyond making thought-provoking impressions. In an effort to connect art & design to relate to health, Stacey Denise firmly believes that art improves brain health and stress. The vibrant designs seen across the studio’s artwork is created with special digital art tools to capture the photographic base of the painting. Taking it one step further the artist utilizes special programs to create depth, texture, and new color combinations to properly create the visual expressions. Ceyise Studios can help bring clients' dreams and messages to life in the form of art that pleases the eye. To know more about Stacey Denise and her mission visit Stacey Denise USA Artist | Ceyise Studios
About Stacey Denise
The surgeon turned color whisperer that creates hueful, electrifying artwork. Stacey Denise is a retired surgeon pursuing art and an advocate for STEM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for minority youth with a mission to give back to underrepresented minority and financially disadvantaged youth. The artist is knowledgeable about the correlation between health & the arts, the digital art process, as well as the initiatives behind the STEM program in the U.S.
About Ceyise Studios
Ceyise Studios specializes in custom, hueful, electrifying artwork. We evoke a sense of fulfillment and speak the universal language of color to appeal to our client’s soul and bring quiet luxury to an interior’s essence. We construct artwork for the sole purpose of providing visual eye candy to bring joy, positive energy, and a calm state of mind for you always to enjoy your surroundings.
By digitally blending pixels and paint and selecting the appropriate printing media to make the piece the focal point of the room, we design fine art photography with a flair for color and irony for life. We offer an exquisite range of fine art and color designs to bring quiet luxury to your surroundings.
Stacey Denise | Chief Creative Officer & Principal Artist
Ceyise Studios
832-699-1170
staceydenise@ceyisestudios.com