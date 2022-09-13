US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Communications Commission, UCLA, & Georgia Tech SUPPORT ISSA-LA Summit XII
Join current & former leaders from DHS, FCC, FBI, ODNI, DOJ, FDIC, US Navy, US Army, USMC, City of Beverly Hills, LADA, Google, EY, AON, AEG, and more!
ISSA-LA summits are the PREMIER Information Systems Security events in SoCal!
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Communications Commission, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Claremont Graduate University (CGU), AON, LA County District Attorney's Office, Teqball USA, and US National Teqball Federation PROUDLY SUPPORT the ISSA-LA Information Systems Security Summit XII at the Annenberg Community Beach House on September 20-22, 2022.
ISSA-LA Summit XII includes World-Class Keynote Speakers and dynamic sessions. 40+ High-Caliber Speakers from a wide spectrum of the intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, corporate, legal, and cyber sectors, plus a SPECIAL EDITION that features more inspiring women during the Women of Impact Session with international television personality Stacy Paetz!
Summit XII Keynote Speakers include:
Adriana Sanford, Cleve Adams, and Deviant Ollam.
Born in Orange County, California, Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., is a global threats and privacy expert, corporate lawyer, author, professor, Chilean-American international TV commentator, and recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional - 2019 CSWY Award. Recently featured in Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, she is the founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com. Sanford is on the cutting-edge of international and comparative privacy security developments.
Cleve Adams has been named one of the Top 50 Non-Technical Founders In Tech Industry History. He is a 5-time award winning VC/PE backed software CEO managing companies from pre-revenue to over $2 Billion. Adams has 20+ years of senior management, operations, sales and marketing experience in Security software, AI, Mobile, Wireless, SaaS/Cloud, Mobile security, digital and social media, and Fintech. He has raised over $100M from tier one VCs for multiple companies. Cleve led the team that started security titan Websense and grew them from pre-revenue to a $1 Billion IPO in less than 3 years, subsequently sold to Raytheon for $2 billion.
Deviant Ollam is a physical penetration specialist with The CORE Group and the Director of Education for Red Team Alliance, and a member of the Board of Directors of the US division of TOOOL, The Open Organisation of Lockpickers. His books Practical Lock Picking and Keys to the Kingdom are among Syngress Publishing’s best-selling pen testing titles.
Top-Level Lineup also includes CISO Forum Keynote Speakers: California's first CISO Mark Weatherford and M.K. Palmore, Director – Office of the CISO at Google Cloud.
• Louis Bladel, EY Managing Director, Assurance Services – Forensic & Integrity; former Chief, FBI’s Counterespionage Section; former Division Special Agent in Charge, NY office, FBI’s Counterintelligence Division
• Michael Sohn, FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) – Cyber Division Liaison to National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance (NCFTA) in Los Angeles; former Cyber Counterintelligence Officer for US Dept of the Army
• Carol Alexis Chen, Partner and Trial Attorney, Winston & Strawn; Award-Winning former Career Federal Prosecutor & Chief of Intl. Narcotics, Money Laundering, & Racketeering Section, US Attorney’s Office – LA; former Liaison to DHS Joint Task Force-West on Border & Maritime Security
• Trina Ford, SVP & CISO at AEG; former Corporate VP & CISO at AECOM; former VP of Global Integrated Risk Operations at ADP
• Bryan Hurd, Chief of Office for Aon Cyber Solutions in Seattle (a/k/a Stroz Friedberg); former Microsoft Director of Intelligence of Cybercrime Center – Digital Crimes Unit; former COO, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); founder of US Navy NCIS Cyber Counterintelligence Program
• Ross Delston, Expert Witness & Attorney (AML); former FDIC Assistant General Counsel
• Dr. Prineha Narang, Howard Reiss Chair and Associate Professor in Chemistry, UCLA; former Assistant Professor of Computational Materials Science, Harvard University
• Eddy Wang, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in LA, DHS
• Sanford Williams, Deputy Managing Director/Special Advisor to Chairwoman, FCC; UCLA Law Lecturer
• Marc Beaart, Bureau Director of Fraud & Corruption Prosecutions, LA County District Attorney's Office
• Marc Coopwood, VP – Public Sector, Apex Technology Management; Assistant Chief of Police (retired) for City of Beverly Hills; former President, California Peace Officers’ Association
• Rosalia Hajek, Enterprise Business Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International
• Stevan Bernard, CEO, Bernard Global LLC; former EVP of Global Protection Services, Sony Pictures
• Karen Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist, VMware; former CISO, Microsoft and AT&T Wireless/Cingular
• Michael Wylie, Senior Manager Threat Response, Crowdstrike; former Information Security Trainer, US Navy
• Kris Rides, Founder & CEO, Tiro Security
• Marci McCarthy, CEO and President, T.E.N.
• Kathleen Mullin, CISO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America
• James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
• Joseph Pochron, EY Senior Manager in Forensic & Integrity Service Practice - Digital Investigations and Privacy
• Bennet Kelley, Founder of Internet Law Center; Former Host of Cyber Law & Business Report; Award-Winning Journalist
• Brian Barry, CEO, Lighthouse Leadership Group; former Chief of Staff, LA Area Chamber of Commerce
• Rafal Los, Head of Services GTM, ExtraHop
• Matt Crouse, CISO, Taco Bell
• Jeff Farinich, SVP Technology Services, CISO, New American Funding
• Steve Tran, Chief Security Officer, Democratic National Committee
• Mathew Newfield, Chief Security Infrastructure Officer, Unisys Corporation; BOD of National Technology Security Coalition
• David Spark, Producer, Managing Editor, Co-Host, CISO Series
• Kimberly Klinsport and Jennifer Urban, Partners, Foley & Lardner
• Raffi Erganian and Joe Luna, co-founders of VULNERA
• Nikolay Chernavsky, CISO, ISSQUARED
• Dan Meacham, VP, Cyber Security and Operations, CSO /CISO, Legendary Entertainment
• David Son, Security Director and Chief Security Officer, AT&T-DIRECTV
ABOUT Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
ISSA-LA, the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association in 1982, is the premier catalyst and information source in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the Summit. ISSA-LA has a CISO Forum that meets quarterly at various companies throughout Southern California. The chapter meets monthly and regularly collaborates with other IT and InfoSec organizations, having joint meetings with ISACA, OWASP, the Cloud Security Alliance, HTCIA, and the Association of IT Professionals.
