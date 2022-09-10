St. Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash, Criminal DLS, DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4007063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/9/22 @ approximately 2052 hours

STREET: Swamp Road

TOWN: Newbury, VT

WEATHER: Cloudy, No precipitation

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erin Smith

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Minor to Moderate injuries sustained

HOSPITAL: Cottage, Woodsville NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash located on Swamp Rd in Newbury. Upon arrival Troopers were informed by EMS workers that both occupants were being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Smith, showed signs of impairment. Smith was transported by EMS to Cottage Hospital in NH to be treated for injuries.

Ultimately, Smith was cited into Orange County Court Criminal Division for DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS, and Negligent Operation.

MUG SHOT:N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2022 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.