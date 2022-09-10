St. Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash, Criminal DLS, DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4007063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/9/22 @ approximately 2052 hours
STREET: Swamp Road
TOWN: Newbury, VT
WEATHER: Cloudy, No precipitation
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Erin Smith
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Minor to Moderate injuries sustained
HOSPITAL: Cottage, Woodsville NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash located on Swamp Rd in Newbury. Upon arrival Troopers were informed by EMS workers that both occupants were being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Smith, showed signs of impairment. Smith was transported by EMS to Cottage Hospital in NH to be treated for injuries.
Ultimately, Smith was cited into Orange County Court Criminal Division for DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS, and Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT:N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2022 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.