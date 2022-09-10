Derby Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022 / 2014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Claire Wagner

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2022, at approximately 2014 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on US RT 5 in the Town of Derby for multiple marked lanes violations. The operator was identified as Claire Wagner. Wagner displayed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Wagner was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks where she was processed and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/22 / 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.