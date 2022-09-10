Derby Barracks / DUI#2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004078
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022 / 2014 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Claire Wagner
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2022, at approximately 2014 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on US RT 5 in the Town of Derby for multiple marked lanes violations. The operator was identified as Claire Wagner. Wagner displayed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Wagner was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks where she was processed and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/22 / 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.