Derby Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                        

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022    /   2014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Claire Wagner                                           

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2022, at approximately 2014 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on US RT 5 in the Town of Derby for multiple marked lanes violations. The operator was identified as Claire Wagner. Wagner displayed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Wagner was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks where she was processed and later released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/08/22    /     10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

