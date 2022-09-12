21Drops Rebrands to K Sahai

In an effort to be more of a self-care brand, K Sahai (formerly 21Drops) is expanding beyond essential oils to include skincare and other self-care modalities.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean, customized beauty and effective skin care is more that oils and basic ingredients. Much more!

“We humans are composed of an array of colors, textures, contrasts that make each of our bodies, and especially our skin, unique,” says respected skin care expert Kavita Sahai, CEO & Founder of K Sahai. “Different ethnicities have varying levels of hydration, barrier function and melanin.

“Because skin is your largest organ, it affects and reflects your physical and mental state. Our serums are anchors of larger well-being rituals that touch the mind, body and soul. We use layers of meaning in our packaging to engage all the senses.”

After much research, she added “We have an uncompromised commitment to help people relax inside and radiate outside. The idea of glowing inside out embodies the truth that----we look how we feel. For example, if we finally sleep well, it shows both in our personality and skin!”

It is why, at K Sahai, the pure essential oils, serums, skin care products and self-care modalities are meticulously 100% natural, high-quality ingredients---and customized.

“We believe you deserve skincare products made just for you, that actually work,” she emphasizes. “That’s why we formulate serums customized for your skin and wellness goals.”

At K Sahai, there is an oil for all skin types, any concern, and every person. It is why K Sahai customizes face serum with high-performing botanicals, expertly combined to work well for the individual, not just the influencer seen using it.

“The K Sahai uniqueness is that, since the ancient Babylonians, skincare and wellness has been addressed through rituals and tonics with what surrounds us – the power of nature,” Kavita Sahai points out.

K Sahai honors those important traditions by using the highest quality (100% pure, first press, GC/MS tested) oils and serums, all sustainably sourced.

About K Sahai

K Sahai is the popular and effective line of 100% natural and customized essential oils, serums, skincare and other self-care modalities.

