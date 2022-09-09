Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,987 in the last 365 days.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 1926 - 2022

09 Sep 2022

It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a constant and steadying presence throughout our lives, and her life of service to others and her unswerving commitment to duty have been an inspiration.

At Genesis, we are proud to have collaborated with members of the Royal Family on a number of our editions. Founded in 1974 by Brian Roylance, we originally published leather-bound historical volumes including illustrated facsimiles of ships' logs and journals relating to daring voyages of discovery.

It was in the publication of these books that Lord Mountbatten (the Queen's second cousin) wrote the foreword to, 'James Cook's Journal of HMS Resolution'; H.R.H. The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh the foreword to, 'The Journal of Joseph Banks in the Endeavour 1768-1771' and HRH Prince Charles, now King Charles III, wrote the foreword to, 'The Journal of a Voyage in HMS Beagle' by Charles Darwin and contributed to George Martin's biography, 'Playback'.

We are most proud though to have published an edition devoted to one of Her Majesty's greatest passions, horse racing. Her Majesty the Queen gave us permission to reproduce more than 60 paintings and 150 prints and drawings from the Royal Collection in 'Thoroughbreds of the Crown, The History and Worldwide Influence of the Royal Studs' by Arthur Fitzgerald. 

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the Royal Family at this difficult time.

You just read:

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 1926 - 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.