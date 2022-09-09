QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 1926 - 2022

09 Sep 2022

It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a constant and steadying presence throughout our lives, and her life of service to others and her unswerving commitment to duty have been an inspiration.

At Genesis, we are proud to have collaborated with members of the Royal Family on a number of our editions. Founded in 1974 by Brian Roylance, we originally published leather-bound historical volumes including illustrated facsimiles of ships' logs and journals relating to daring voyages of discovery.

It was in the publication of these books that Lord Mountbatten (the Queen's second cousin) wrote the foreword to, 'James Cook's Journal of HMS Resolution'; H.R.H. The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh the foreword to, 'The Journal of Joseph Banks in the Endeavour 1768-1771' and HRH Prince Charles, now King Charles III, wrote the foreword to, 'The Journal of a Voyage in HMS Beagle' by Charles Darwin and contributed to George Martin's biography, 'Playback'.

We are most proud though to have published an edition devoted to one of Her Majesty's greatest passions, horse racing. Her Majesty the Queen gave us permission to reproduce more than 60 paintings and 150 prints and drawings from the Royal Collection in 'Thoroughbreds of the Crown, The History and Worldwide Influence of the Royal Studs' by Arthur Fitzgerald.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the Royal Family at this difficult time.