Engage releases experiences powered by Intellifloz™
Engage continues to improve B2B relationships with Intellifloz. This news will help take micro conversations to a whole new level.LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage continues to improve B2B relationships with Intellifloz™. This news will help take micro conversations to a whole new level.
The challenge is that B2B relationships require communication, collaboration, and secure continuous engagement for success. It’s easier said than done, especially at scaling without a proven platform for consistency and, more importantly, execution. Until now, there was no clear path for teams to beat this challenge through seamless, user-friendly steps.
Our team here at Engage took this challenge and saw it as an advantage to rebirth Engage to handle the execution effortlessly. You can now stay consistent and engaged in B2B relationships to power growth through existing clientele. Still, the vision of the team and platform was to take it to another level by powering micro experiences that are measurable, adaptive, and drive motivating outcomes.
So, what exactly is this? Intellifloz is a personalized and dynamically adaptive Engage workspace powered by the engine. With Intellifloz powering micro experiences, the team has measurable and adaptive interactions. The more meaningful your conversation is, the more grit and details you drive into building trust, closing deals, and leveraging referrals.
This new version is our most powerful yet. There’s nothing Intellifloz can’t accomplish by leveraging data from both sides. The success speaks for itself focused on a per-client level.
From a macro level, industry and vertical trends empower us to guide our customers down proven paths to scale business success. We are proud to offer a B2B solution that strengthens relationships, allows quicker communication and more efficient collaboration, and provides secure continuous engagement for success.
Fully integrated and seamless with your CRM, Engage Task Engine, and Engage Messaging Engine. It works with the existing Teams and Slack integrations. You will have fully provided analytics for continuous improvement and experience adaption. The future is now.
About:
Since 1997, the Proteus team has had a passion to see things differently. Starting in Lincoln, NE and servicing clients around the globe, Proteus’ flagship product Engage powers B2B Connected Experiences and Collaboration for the world’s leading B2B companies and sectors.
The shift to connected experiences is happening and we partner with companies and leaders ready to lead this charge.
