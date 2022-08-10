Engage uses Intelligent Analytics to drive dynamic B2B Customer Experiences
Engage now has end-to-end engagement data from both sides of the relationship; this unlocks a huge amount of potential for targeting and engagement.
We’ve collected and gathered tons of connected experiences data from our users, and these insights are really what we use to continue powering and improving our connected experiences.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage continues to unlock the power of engagement data to bring truly connected B2B experiences that puts the prospect/customer’s needs first. Workspaces within Engage are unique because they allow for dynamic experiences in your own time, in your own way.
— Client Success Manager, Jennifer Theune
Engage recently announced big news – the full integration of Microsoft Teams to create a better workflow for sales, client success, and onboarding. These integrations, combined with Engage's efforts to analyze an enormous amount of data, provide a B2B experience where teams can feel fully connected. Their B2B science was built from the ground up around connected experiences with a powerful team of experts that know what it takes to succeed and scale. These data points are not only persona related, but also related by industry, role and much more. For example, a person being tracked could be a CFO at a hospital, not just a name with no context. The ultimate outcome is creating levers and experiences depending on how users interact within the platform.
“We’ve collected and gathered tons of connected experiences data from our users, and these insights are really what we use to continue powering and improving our connected experiences,” says Client Success Manager, Jennifer Theune at Engage.
Compacted with brilliant resources to show current trends, Engage is able to leverage data to achieve the best customer experience possible. With a high-quality analytical process, companies can leverage their engagement to ultimately increase sales. This means a quicker and more accurate view of what needs to shift to ensure customers get the attention they need.
With Engage, client-based strategies continue to perform and unlock the power of continued improvements and growth, all thanks to an improved analytics.
The shift to connected experiences is happening and we partner with companies and leaders ready to lead this charge.
About:
Since 1997, the Proteus team has had a passion to see things differently. Starting in Lincoln, NE and servicing clients around the globe, Proteus’ flagship product Engage powers B2B Connected Experiences and Collaboration for the world’s leading B2B companies and sectors.
Learn more at Proteus.co
