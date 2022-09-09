Proteus launches new version of Engage 6.0 and Slack Integration
Engage has now entered a new phase that includes integrating with Slack for quicker and more efficient communication stream.
The open architecture of the Engage platform allows us to integrate with strategic technology partners that help drive the overall connected experience of the platform.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage has now entered a new phase that includes integrating with Slack for quicker and more efficient communication stream. From helping companies streamline overall workflow and communication to organizing teams by hashtag categories, everything is one place to help companies prioritize their overall goal; to skyrocket their sales.
— Ken Logan, Managing Director & Engineering Leader
With the continued growth of our clientele and success, our team here at Engage is constantly working behind the scenes to make the experience easier and more collaborative. We continue to execute and roll out strategic investment into the Engage platform to drive a truly connected B2B unmatched experience. Providing value to teams across the world with intention is our top priority. We’re just getting started.
“The open architecture of the Engage platform allows us to integrate with strategic technology partners that help drive the overall connected experience of the platform,” says Ken Logan, managing director, and engineering leader. He’s confident this expansion of Engage meets users where they are for a frictionless environment. Both sides are always kept in mind to ensure adoption. Whether someone is just entering their career or are years in, Engage is here to be a daily tool.
By adding strategic elements, the new 6.0 version of Engage will now fully integrate with Slack, enabling two-way communication and collaboration. Everyone is included, between prospects, partners, clients, stakeholders, and more, and no one is forgotten. The centralized workspaces are going to get better from here.
The future of B2B relationships is emerging with Engage, and companies willing to grow both professionally and personally are invited to be part of the Engage journey. With strong leaders ready to help shift positive change, the connected experience will become an even more well-oiled machine.
About:
Since 1997, the Proteus team has had a passion to see things differently. Starting in Lincoln, NE and servicing clients around the globe, Proteus’ flagship product Engage powers B2B Connected Experiences and Collaboration for the world’s leading B2B companies and sectors.
The shift to connected experiences is happening and we partner with companies and leaders ready to lead this charge.
Engage Team
Proteus
+1 402-420-5024
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other