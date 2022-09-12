Michael Thompson to Bring Families of the Incarcerated Together in Flint
Social justice advocate and longest-serving non-violent offender in state history spearheading campaign to secure clemency for state's longest-serving prisoners
I will never quit pushing to get these people to be treated like people- like the decent human beings these men are. More people getting out, that's my mission.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families of prisoners who've served lengthy trap sentences will gather in Flint on September 16 and share their stories, their grief and their hope for a brighter future. It is the latest effort in Michael Thompson's campaign to deliver criminal justice reform to those who have spent decades in Michigan's state prison system.
— Michael Thompson
"20, 30, 40 and even 56 years. When you hear how long some of Michigan's state prisoners have been behind bars, it's a tragedy," said Marshall Clabeaux from the Michael Thompson Clemency Project. "That's not justice, it's cruelty. Justice delayed is justice denied.”
Michael Thompson was released from prison in January of 2021 after serving 26 years for a non-violent offense involving the transfer of cannabis. His first words after release came as a promise to help those still behind bars. He has since launched the Michael Thompson Clemency Project to help those still trapped in the penal system find a clear pathway out of prison and back into society.
The first-ever event will bring together the wives, mothers and children of incarcerated Michigan men and give them a format to tell their tales- the difficulties, the social stigma, raising children without a father. "Bringing these people together for this purpose has never been done before," said Mike McCurdy, of the Project. "We will author letters to the Governor and Parole Board to urge her to use clemency to resolve these horrible cases of excess punishment."
Michael Thompson will deliver a keynote speech at the event. "I will never quit pushing to get our Clemency Project prisoners to be treated like people- like the decent human beings these men are." Thompson's pledge stands as firm today as it did on the snowy morning of his release. "Better food, updated health care, an end to overcharging prisoners for phone privileges, and more people getting out- that's my mission."
The buildup to Thompson's release was a national story and received the attention of international stars. The Michael Thompson Clemency Project's Advisory Board of Directors feature names like Rick Thompson of Michigan NORML, Mary Bailey of Last Prisoner Project, Shaun King and more. The Project is supported by Amy Povah of the Can-Do Foundation and receives significant funding from multi-state cannabis company Cresco Labs.
Media and the public are invited to attend this unique happening. The event will take place at Vehicle City Social Club on Flint's east side. A doctor will be on site, medical marijuana certifications will be available for those who qualify, and the kitchen will be open. The event runs from 4-7pm with a special social immediately following. Ticket purchase or pre-registration is not required. This event is free to all.
Vehicle City Social Club
3166 Comer Street Flint, Michigan
Mike McCurdy
Michael Thompson Clemency Project
+1 517-488-7702
mtclemency@gmail.com
