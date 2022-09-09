State Auditor's E-Update - 9/9/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Scheduled: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

3. TIF: Timely TIF Plan Filing Avoids Problems

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Cash Register Theft Schemes: Voids and Returns

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



You are invited to join State Auditor Julie Blaha on Thursday, September 29 at 4:00pm for a webinar on climate change impacts on state investments. Auditor Blaha will be joined by the Meketa Investment Group Head of Sustainability, Sarah Bernstein, who is the lead author of an in-depth study on climate risks and opportunities facing Minnesota’s State Board of Investment. The goal of the webinar is to share research and hear your feedback.

More details will be released early next week on the OSA website and through our digital platforms on Facebook and Twitter. You can also watch for more information in next week’s E-Update.

2. Scheduled: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group



Meetings of the 2022-2023 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group have been scheduled. The meetings will be held:

Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm;

Wednesday, October 19 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

Thursday, November 10 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

Wednesday, December 7 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm; and

Wednesday, December 14 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

Meeting agendas and materials, and links to watch the meeting live-steams, will be posted on the OSA Working Group page.

3. TIF: Timely TIF Plan Filing Avoids Problems



After a new TIF plan is approved, or after a modification of a TIF plan is approved, copies of the plan must be filed with the state in a timely manner. To learn more, please read the article Timely TIF Plan Filing Avoids Problems.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Cash Register Theft Schemes: Voids and Returns



For public entities using cash registers, it is important to recognize that voids and returns can be used to cover up cash register theft schemes. To reduce the risk of becoming a target of such a scheme, remember to segregate duties: the person ringing up the sale should not be able to approve voids or returns.

One very simple internal control is the use of void and return forms at each register. The form should identify the amount of the void or return, the employee working the cash register, and the customer involved in the return. The form should require a manager’s approval of the void or return. If the manager is the person initiating the void or handling the return, a second person’s approval should be required. Once the void or return is approved, the form should be placed in the cash register drawer and maintained with the cash register tapes.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.