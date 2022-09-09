Twin Infants Surrendered Safely Under Safe Haven Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Will Batchelor

803-767-1488

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

Twin Infants Surrendered Safely Under Safe Haven Act

Officials with An Med Health Medical Center in Anderson recently accepted two infants, a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Thursday September 8, 2022. The SC Safe Have For Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old.

The twin African-American/Caucasian males were born on July 11, 2022. Male A infant weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces and was 15.75 inches in length at the time of birth. Male B infant weighed 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces and was 13.98 inches in length at the time of birth.

The infants were safely surrendered at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS took custody of the children, and the infants have been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on October 20, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Anderson County Family Court located at 100 South Main Street in Anderson. For more information on the hearing, please contact the Anderson County DSS office at (864) 260-4100 or the Anderson County Family Court at (864) 260-4037.

# # #

Editor’s note: The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with current data. These are the sixth and seventh Daniel’s Law babies surrendered in South Carolina during the 2022 calendar year.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, known as Daniel’s Law, please click

here. For a listing of crisis pregnancy organizations, please see this brochure.