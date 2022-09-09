Submit Release
Sigma Powertrain - E-Powertrain Solutions Technology Company Launches New Division - SIGMA PERFORMANCE

This is SIGMA PERFORMANCE! An NDA and we tell you how, a Purchase Order and we show you how!

Sigma Powertrain - The World's Most Advanced Electric Powertrain

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Powertrain today announced that Sigma is launching a new division – SIGMA PERFORMANCE.

“Sigma Powertrain is pleased to launch SIGMA PERFORMANCE" said, John Kimes, Founder & CEO of Sigma Powertrain. "Sigma Powertrain was established for Commercial Duty Class 1 to Class 8 On-Highway and Off-highway vehicles. The EMAX power flow is extremely versatile. In our commercial products, we show the EMAX as a two motor 4-mode CVT, a single motor step ratio 3-speed, and we show it in both central drive and e-Axle configurations. That same power flow can be reimagined for skateboard architecture in passenger car applications as a compact e-Axle."

Sigma Performance is about flexing our patented EMAX power flow into a sub 2 second supercar with eye-popping power and extreme system efficiency. The supercar will showcase all our tech in the ultimate no-compromise powertrain.

This is Sigma Performance!!!

SIGMA PERFORMANCE is calling all OEMs looking for a sub 2 second supercar with unprecedented efficiency. Here is a teaser of what Sigma delivers.
1. 2-motor rear E-axle that combines the massive torque multiplication of a fixed ratio with the electron sipping efficiency of a CVT.
2. 1-motor front E-axle with our patented high speed lowest coast disconnect clutch worth 7% efficiency gains.
3. 1200 HP of pure supercar powertrain performance.
4. Smooth, fast shift transition not only without torque interruption, but also unperceivable giving that EV feel.
5. No hypoids.
6. Capable of torque vectoring.
7. Sigma Powertrain’s patented Sigma Cycle Software that absolutely maximizes system efficiency across all driving duty cycles.
8. Completely scalable for all passenger car applications.


About Sigma Powertrain

Sigma Powertrain (SIGMA) develops state-of-the-art electric powertrain technology for commercial trucks. With over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, Sigma Powertrain’s core team holds over 50 patents in electric powertrains.

SIGMA is leading the way forward with innovative clutch technology for electric commercial vehicles. This technology enables faster shift times, improved NVH, and improved efficiency. The fully electric MID and EMAX powertrains provide solutions for Class 1-6 and Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, respectively use a common chassis configuration with central drive; the entire powertrain is no bigger than a traditional transmission. Sigma Powertrain is a full-service electric powertrain company specializing in vehicle integration, application engineering, manufacturing, and technical support. www.SigmaPowertrain.com

