Sigma Powertrain - Electric Transmission | Powertrain Solutions Technology Company is Exhibiting at COMVEC 2022
Sigma Powertrain - The World's Most Advanced Electric PowertrainLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Powertrain today announced that Sigma is exhibiting (Booth #218) at COMVEC 2022 On-Highway | Off-Highway | Defense expo and conference in Indianapolis, IN on September 20-21, 2022. Sigma’s EMAX & Mid-Series Electric Transmission will be on display at Sigma’s Booth #218.
“Sigma Powertrain is pleased to exhibit and showcase Sigma’s EMAX and MID-Series for the Commercial Duty Class 1 to Class 8 On-Highway and Off-Highway vehicles” said John Kimes, Sigma Powertrain’s Founder & CEO. “COMVEC is a great conference to exhibit and meet with agricultural, construction industrial, military and mining companies to showcase Sigma’s E-Powertrain Solutions both in central drive and e-Axle configurations that improves vehicles efficiencies.”
Sigma Powertrain looks forward to meeting you at COMVEC. Please contact us below to schedule a meeting time to discuss your electric powertrain solutions needs.
About Sigma Powertrain
Sigma Powertrain (SIGMA) develops state-of-the-art electric powertrain technology for commercial trucks. With over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, Sigma Powertrain’s core team holds over 50 patents in electric powertrains.
SIGMA is leading the way forward with innovative clutch technology for electric commercial vehicles. This technology enables faster shift times, improved NVH, and improved efficiency. The fully electric MID and EMAX powertrains provide solutions for Class 1-6 and Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, respectively use a common chassis configuration with central drive; the entire powertrain is no bigger than a traditional transmission. Sigma Powertrain is a full-service electric powertrain company specializing in vehicle integration, application engineering, manufacturing, and technical support. www.SigmaPowertrain.com
