Sigma Powertrain Launches Electric MID-Series Transmission into Production
Cutting-edge Electric Powertrain Technology for Commercial Vehicle ElectrificationLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Powertrain, Inc. (“SIGMA”) is pleased to announce that in Q3 2023 it is launching into production its flagship MID transmission that enhances the performance of electric light- and medium-duty vehicles.
The MID transmission is an electric 3-speed gearbox utilizing paradigm-shifting clutch technology invented by SIGMA. The multi-speed MID gearbox offers electric vehicle (EV) OEMs, EV conversion companies, and electric powertrain suppliers a competitive edge in meeting their customer needs, especially where stringent duty cycles are required.
The MID transmission is best suited for light- and medium-duty commercial vehicles. SIGMA’s technology is agnostic to electric vehicle (EV) architectures and can be utilized in vehicles with battery electric, fuel cell electric, and hybrid vehicle propulsion systems.
The patented clutch technology and accompanying controls software enable the MID to enhance electric vehicle operation, especially where climbing of steep grades with full loads and higher top highway speeds are absolutely necessary. The no-compromise powertrain solution enables vehicle manufacturers to achieve up to 10% range improvement, reduce size of powertrain controls by 30%, and lower vehicle weight.
“The MID is a highly durable gearbox that relies on our innovative and highly-coveted clutch technology that has been optimized over the past 20 years. The production launch of the MID will deliver a 78% reduction in the price of the transmission. Our goal is to make electric commercial vehicles to be as effective in meeting fleet owners’ needs as those powered by internal combustion engines while accelerating reduction of commercial vehicles’ carbon footprint,” said John Kimes, founder and CEO of SIGMA.
Electric vehicles equipped with SIGMA’s MID gearbox will experience enhanced cargo carrying and towing capacities without compromising battery range. Fleet owners will increase their flexibility in using EVs for more diverse and demanding duty cycles. These benefits lower cost of EV ownership for fleet owners. Drivers of electric vans and trucks that utilize the MID will enjoy smooth shifts that are hardly noticeable, significant improvement in maneuverability on highways, and superior ability to climb steeper hills.
The electric vehicle program managers will now have to spend significantly less capital to demonstrate to their customers how SIGMA’s compact, light-weight MID gearbox will offer them an advantage and where their electric vehicles can be deployed. The production-level pricing for the MID lowers the bar to conduct pilot programs to evaluate and showcase the benefits of multi-speed transmissions over single-drive gearboxes.
About Sigma Powertrain
SIGMA is a powertrain company located in Livonia, Michigan. SIGMA’s mission is to develop, commercialize, and supply electrified powertrains based on innovative intellectual property invented over the past 25+ years. The core technologies of SIGMA are patented multi-ratio gearbox architectures, clutch mechanisms, electromechanical devices for electric powertrains, controls software, and self-monitoring component protection systems. Partnering with global vehicle OEMs and electric vehicle start-ups as well as electric vehicle conversion companies, SIGMA’s strategy is to accelerate proliferation of electric commercial vehicles by offering vehicle manufacturers and their customers uncompromised powertrain solutions at a lower cost that will also lead to an overall lower total cost of ownership for fleet owners.
