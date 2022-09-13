BOXWOOD DIGITAL NAMED AMONG THE TOP 100 SEARCH MARKETING AGENCIES IN DENVER

The Manifest recognizes Boxwood Digital as one of Denver’s best eCommerce SEO companies. Boxwood Digital offers marketing services to eCommerce companies.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business news and how-to site The Manifest ranks Boxwood Digital Marketing at number 32 on its list of the Top 100 Search Marketing Agencies in Denver. Other companies recognized on the list include SmartSites, Denver Digital, Nova, and SocialSEO.

On its September 2022 list, The Manifest provided an overall rating for each company based on quality, scheduling, willingness to refer, and cost. Boxwood received an overall rating of 5.0. Additional information for each marketing agency ranking included minimum project size, notable projects, industries, and clients.

Boxwood Digital creates unique opportunities for clients to increase organic traffic, first-page keywords, and domain authority scores. The agency’s clients include Fenix Lighting, Westward Sales, Mobile Citizen, Haven Lighting, and Lux Lampshades. When eCommerce business owners want the best eCommerce SEO company that produces high levels of growth, Boxwood Digital ranks among Denver’s leading marketing agencies.

When interviewed by Big Stories of Small Businesses, Boxwood Digital Founder and CEO Danielle Duran said, “Something else I want to mention…is the idea that you don’t have to accept things the way they are. I grew up hearing how everyone just hates their job and that's the way it is, suck it up. I also grew up being told, you just have to work a 9-5 desk job, that’s just the way it is; people without 9-5 jobs are never successful. I was even told that you could either be a good mom or be a working mom — you can’t be both. Once I realized that I didn’t have to accept these ‘realities’ and could make my own reality, it was life-changing!”

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.