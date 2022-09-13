MOBILE CITIZEN EXPANDS NETWORK COVERAGE AND SOCIAL EQUITY POSSIBILITIES WITH SPRINT & T-MOBILE MERGER

Nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools can benefit from Mobile Citizen’s low-cost mobile internet and Sprint/T-Mobile’s expanded 5G coverage.

LONGMONT, COLORADO, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social welfare agencies, educational institutions, and telehealth providers across the nation take one step closer to closing the digital divide in the U.S. Mobile Citizen, a company committed to achieving digital equity by providing low-cost internet services, can now offer expanded coverage after Sprint and T-Mobile announced their merger.

Mobile Citizen’s 5G-ready hotspot devices can connect its customers to more of the resources they need to empower their mission and access digital opportunities.

The Sprint/T-Mobile merger boosts capacity and network speed for everyone, including Mobile Citizen customers. As a result, even more of the U.S.’s library lending, remote learning, community-based training, and social welfare programs can overcome barriers, such as unreliable or unaffordable internet service. 5G-ready devices the company offers currently include the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 and the Quanta D53 5G, both of which provide unlimited data and a secure connection.

Mobile Citizen has served over 1,000 organizations across all 50 states. The company’s worked with organizations such as No One Left Offline, NeT Centers, TechPoint Foundation, LGBT Community Network, Muskingum County Library System, Center for Hearing and Speech, and Berkeley County School District. Over the years, the company has supported disaster relief efforts, strengthened communities through tech training, created efficiency for community work, and even helped avoid potential security risks.

About Mobile Citizen: Mobile Citizen, a Voqal project, provides low-cost mobile internet with unlimited data plans exclusively to nonprofit organizations, educational entities, libraries, and social welfare agencies. Championed by a national collaboration of EBS (Educational Broadband Service) licensees, Mobile Citizen’s internet service is available nationwide.