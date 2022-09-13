KING & RYE’S CHEF TOMAS CHAVARRIA HOSTS “TASTE OF THE SOUTH” DINNER COMPETITION IN THE ALEXANDRIAN HOTEL

Chef Tomas Chavarria partners with The Williamsburg Winery and RNDC for an unforgettable dinner competition between spirits and wine.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his appearance on Beat Bobby Flay, King & Rye’s Chef Tomas Chavarria hosts a competition and dinner party at the Taste of the South event. On Sept. 15, The Alexandrian hotel welcomes guests to an evening of food, drinks, and fun. Wine and spirits go head-to-head over a five-course meal curated to bring out the best of the beverages’ notes and flavors. At the end of the delicious evening, participants decide which beverage and food pair the best.

Taste of the South kicks off at 6 PM with a welcome reception where guests can enjoy cocktails and wine. The five-course dinner with beverage pairings begins at 6:30 as guests enjoy cuisine from Tomas Chavarria, Executive Chef, at the southern restaurant, King & Rye. Tickets to the event are available on Eventbrite.

King & Rye, a restaurant in Old Town Alexandria, serves seasonal Southern American cuisine from scratch. All dishes are prepared with the highest-quality regional ingredients and served with a top-shelf selection of bourbons and whiskey.

Speaking on his appointment as executive chef at King & Rye, Chavarria said, “The mid-Atlantic and southern regions of the United States produce an incredible bounty of fresh, seasonal ingredients that we will use in unique and creative ways to take our guests on a deeper exploration of what regional slow food can be. Sourcing and relationships are very important to me – respect for local ingredients allows me to tell stories on every plate.”

About King & Rye: King & Rye is the reflection of the bounty of the mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The restaurant features seasonal, intentional ingredients sourced through genuine relationships with farmers, makers, and butchers. With humble, refined menus rooted in tradition and authentic flavors that go beyond the expected, King & Rye is where guests can expect slow food, proper whiskeys, and genuine hospitality.