Ripple Enterprise to be an integral part of EmVenio Research’s Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Platform
Agreement signed for Ripple Enterprise patient engagement software to be deployed by EmVenio Research, making decentralized trials rapid and scalable.ANN ARBOR, MI, AND DURHAM, NC, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a collaboration with EmVenio Research, a patient-focused decentralized trial global organization, to deploy Ripple Enterprise software on EmVenio Research’s decentralized clinical trial platform. Ripple technology will enable the EmVenio Research team to manage all aspects of patient engagement on a single platform in their mission to bring rapid and scalable decentralized clinical trials to diverse populations where they live and work.
“The collaboration with Ripple Science will be greatly beneficial for expanding our reach to patients everywhere,” said Keith Henthorne, CEO of EmVenio Research. “By investing in technology, we will be able to capture more patients and match them to trials. We are excited for the future with Ripple Science by our side, bringing a patient-centric approach to clinical trials everywhere.”
“We’re excited to partner with EmVenio Research which is defining a better way to bring rapid and scalable clinical trials to diverse populations,” said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “We see a great fit in deploying Ripple in EmVenio’s decentralized model bringing clinical research to patients.”
About EmVenio Research:
EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved, and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research’s global network of skilled clinicians, virtual principal investigators, and state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics enables us to provide robust care services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits, and mobile sites. Visit https://emvenio.com/ to learn more. Media Contact: Katy.Keating@EmVenio.com / 302-740-0766
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing, concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Enterprise is a direct-to-patient software platform designed to support decentralized, virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables the entire clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows driving down costs and expanding access to more diverse patient populations.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
+1 734-644-4282
marketing@ripplescience.com