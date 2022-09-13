NEW LANDSCAPE LIGHTING YOUTUBE CHANNEL, LIGHT TALK WITH ROB AND CHRIS, ADDS A SPARK IN THE SMART LIGHTING INDUSTRY

Haven Lighting discusses everything from smart landscape lighting fixtures to Haven’s innovative app technology on the company’s growing YouTube show.

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscape lighting technology and information have never been as accessible as they are on Haven Lighting’s YouTube channel, Light Talk With Rob and Chris. In each episode, Sales Guy Rob and Founder Chris discuss the company’s evolving line of lighting products and share news and updates.

Haven Lighting has made a name for itself in the landscape lighting industry with its out-of-the-box thinking, but the company took the landscape lighting industry by storm with its patent-pending smart landscape lighting system, the 9 Series Pro.

On their popular YouTube show, Light Talk with Rob and Chris, viewers get deeper insights into the 9 Series Pro’s features and capabilities, and many of Haven’s other landscape lighting products. With step-by-step guides, general setup tutorials, and feature videos, the show is also a great resource for clients who want to do more with their residential and commercial landscape lighting.

The award-winning company’s dedication to user experience extends to its online series. While short, with most episodes lasting roughly three to six minutes, videos are packed with useful information, helpful visuals, easy-to-follow demonstrations, and occasional banter between Rob and Chris. This balance of lightheartedness and innovation may be the fertile ground that has nurtured product and technological innovation at Haven Lighting.

As they learn about smart landscape lighting, viewers also get a view into the high-value Haven Lighting places on user experience. For example, while discussing Haven’s game-changing interface, McCoy said, “Setup is super-easy. When we were training people, they were off and programming light shows in 10 minutes.”

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first-of-its-kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and more convenient way to light up their homes and businesses.