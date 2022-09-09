Studies Show 'ISO Certified Manufacturers' Often Lack In Quality and Leadership

America First Matters! Get Your FREE Report On The Trade Association of Your Choice

AMCA founder Don LaBelle calls out for a unity of American manufacturers nationwide to revitalize the once proud 'Made In USA' labeling across the globe.

People call us crazy for taking on an international empire like ISO and its international registrars, accreditation bodies, and consultants. Here at AMCA we like to call it being American.” — Don LaBelle, AMCA President

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMCA, developer of the nation's first pro-American quality certification for the manufacturing sector, explained today in a San Diego press meeting why so many ISO certified companies are lacking in quality and leadership. Without naming individuals or firms, AMCA believes ISO certification has turned into a primarily 'pay to play' system based more on profit, rather than actual quality management, according to the employee owned organization.

John Petry, an AMCA spokesperson, said it's unfortunate that manufacturers, even with the poorest of quality, can buy an ISO certificate from any of the thousands of self-proclaimed registrars worldwide, have it delivered within a week, and become an 'official' ISO certified organization. According to Petry, the practice has become increasingly common, resulting in thousands of companies duping their own customers on their alleged quality 'oversight.'

“Accredited ISO certifications have attempted to resolve the problem but are not any better,” said Petry. He added, “Accreditation monopolizes the entire system by enabling a few oversight bodies to operate without competition or scrutiny. Therefore, whether an ISO certification is accredited or unaccredited makes absolutely no difference due to both lacking effective oversight.”

AMCA president Don LaBelle said authorized AMCA agencies are told to avoid issuing ISO certifications to customers because such certificates can so easily be purchased to any company with the money. According to LaBelle, AMCA prefers to focus on its own American quality certification he said manufacturers must earn on merit after a performance analysis, quality inspection and leadership assessment.

About AMCA

AMCA (http://amcacert.com), is the American alternative to foreign standards developed by ISO (International Organization of Standardrization). AMCA is the only recognized developer and certifier of pro-American quality standards specifically for the U.S. manufacturing sector and related services. The company proudly and boldly remains independent from all foreign oversight bodies and organizations with anti-American views and/or a 'global standards' agenda. AMCA is branded internationally as the 'Gold Standard of American Quality.'

AMCA, LLC

867 Boylston St., 5th Floor, Suite 207

Boston, MA 02116

843-989-0075

media@amcacert.com

AMCA Official Promo: The 'American Alternative To ISO's Foreign Standards'