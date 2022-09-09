Pro-American Manufacturers Increasingly Dumping ISO Certified Suppliers

AMCA vs ISO 9001

AMCA, the country's developer of pro-American quality standards announced its plans to put 'America First' in quality, once again

Although ISO was founded with good intentions, the registrars, consultants and fake certificates is making ISO obsolete in the manufacturing community, particularly among independent minded Americans” — Adam Westinghouse, AMCA Partner

CHICAGO, IL, US, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMCA, an independent developer of quality standards for the U.S. manufacturing sector announced today it will not certify manufacturers following questionable global standards developed or over-seen by foreign entities. According to an AMCA spokesperson in Chicago, an increasing number of companies nationwide are finding 'global standards' to be counter-productive, inefficient to innovation, and in some cases fundamentally anti-American, due to foreign influence and control.

“It's appalling to see American companies willingly making themselves subject to following global standards of any kind set forth by non-regulatory, privately-owned foreign entities with no loyalty to the United States, said Don LaBelle, founder of AMCA. He added, “The only way for America's once flourishing manufacturing sector to regain its worldwide dominance is for our manufacturers to be liberated from all foreign oversight of quality management systems.”

AMCA promotes itself as being the alternative to what some economist are calling 'New World Standards' set forth by the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Economic Forum (WEF), International Organization of Standardrization (ISO), and other foreign entities with a similar agenda. AMCA said it believes foreign oversight bodies are pushing their standards on U.S. companies under the name of 'quality management' resulting in the stagnation of American innovation, slowing economic progress, and increasing America's trade deficit with China.

About AMCA

AMCA (http://amcacert.com), is the American alternative to foreign standards developed by ISO (International Organization of Standardrization). AMCA is the only recognized developer and certifier of pro-American quality standards specifically for the U.S. manufacturing sector and related services. The company proudly and boldly remains independent from all foreign oversight bodies and organizations with anti-American views and/or a 'global standards' agenda. AMCA is branded internationally as the 'Gold Standard of American Quality.'

AMCA, LLC

867 Boylston St., 5th Floor, Suite 207

Boston, MA 02116

843-989-0075

media@amcacert.com

AMCA - America's Quality Standard!