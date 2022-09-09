Integral Horsepower Low Voltage Motors Support Sustainability Initiatives
ARC’s new report on the Integral Horsepower low voltage motors market includes forecasts of various segments, including world regions and industries.
LV motors now offer higher energy efficiencies and support sustainability needs to curtail global carbon emissions as motors account for a large share of energy usage in the industry.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s new research report on the Integral Horsepower (IHP) low voltage motors market provides strategic insights into the market and includes quantitative assessments and forecasts of various segmentations, as well as analyses of world regions and industries. Products included in this market analysis are alternating current (AC) asynchronous and synchronous motors, gearmotors, and direct current (DC) motors operating at voltages of 690 V. or less. Growth tempered with sustainability is the objective of forward-thinking companies. More people, especially in emerging nations are shifting to cities, often for economic benefits, and this dynamic is creating a demand for better urban infrastructure. This increases the direct use of motors in various applications as well as supporting industries, such as metals, mining, cement & glass, and chemicals. Also, in most developed countries, many aging infrastructures need to be modernized. Sustainability initiatives for carbon neutrality, hydrogen energy projects, and strong recovery in the machinery and automotive segments further support this high growth.
— Naresh Surepelly
"Decarbonization or carbon neutrality targets push manufacturing and energy companies to limit their carbon emissions and to invest in sustainable energy efficient solutions and green energy sources. LV motors: IE3, IE4, and IE5 or IE5 compliant, which offer higher energy efficiencies support sustainability needs to curtail global carbon emissions as motors account for a large share of energy usage in the industry. The energy efficiency of low voltage motors has increased dramatically in recent years due to technological advances and regulations to improve energy efficiency. Higher energy efficient motors, including IE3 and IE4 are becoming increasingly important in the market. A handful of suppliers also have IE5 and/or IE5 compliant motors that are designed to meet IE5 ultra-premium energy efficiency standards.," according to Naresh Surepelly Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Low Voltage Motors Market Research Report.
Leading Suppliers to the IHP Low Voltage Motors Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: ABB, SEW Eurodrive, Siemens, WEG, Wolong Electric Group.
