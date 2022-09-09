Missing Children’s Day ceremony is Monday

For Immediate Release

September 9, 2022



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day event and awards ceremony at the Florida Capitol on Monday. The ceremony is open to the public.



The ceremony details are as follows:



Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Florida Capitol Courtyard

400 South Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32399



Parking is limited. Additional parking is available in the Kleman Plaza Parking Garage at 306 South Duval Street.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001