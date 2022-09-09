Missing Children’s Day ceremony is Monday
For Immediate Release
September 9, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day event and awards ceremony at the Florida Capitol on Monday. The ceremony is open to the public.
The ceremony details are as follows:
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Florida Capitol Courtyard
400 South Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399
Parking is limited. Additional parking is available in the Kleman Plaza Parking Garage at 306 South Duval Street.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001