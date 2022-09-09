Submit Release
Missing Children’s Day ceremony is Monday

September 9, 2022
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day event and awards ceremony at the Florida Capitol on Monday. The ceremony is open to the public.
 
The ceremony details are as follows:
 
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Florida Capitol Courtyard
400 South Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399
 
Parking is limited. Additional parking is available in the Kleman Plaza Parking Garage at 306 South Duval Street.
 
