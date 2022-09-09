Friday, September 9

Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state of emergency sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, nearly three years after the Democratic governor first issued the order. A vast majority of the 85 orders issued – including most mask requirements, restrictions on commerce and restaurants – had already been previously lifted. An additional 13 health care related orders are set to end Oct. 27, including one that offered flexibility for locations pharmacies could store vaccines. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Ted S. Warren)

All Washington state students would receive free meals under new OSPI proposal

All K-12 students in Washington would receive free school lunches under a new proposal announced by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Thursday morning. The proposal will be brought to the Legislature during the upcoming session, which begins in January. If passed, students will have free meals at school starting in the 2023-24 school year. The superintendent said about 47% of students in the state are already eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Additionally, more than half of Washington students attend schools that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which means that all students enrolled at schools in low-income areas are eligible for free breakfast and lunch. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald. (Cheyenne Boone)

Unpacking the complexities of teacher strikes

Tens of thousands of Seattle students are getting an extended summer break after Seattle Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday. It’s the latest in a long line of school interruptions since the beginning of the pandemic, from school closures and remote learning to school bus shortages. Instead of going back to the classroom this week, more than 50,000 Seattle Public School students were informed Tuesday that the start of school would be delayed because teachers were on strike. Along with salary, one of the main focuses of the contract negotiations underway between the Seattle Education Association and the district is special education. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Associated Press

Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Bellingham Herald

Wildfires near Baker mean smoky skies for Whatcom. Here’s what to expect

All Washington state students would receive free meals under new OSPI proposal (Nobles, Riccelli)



Bothell-Kenmore Reporter

Funding secured for behavioral health crisis stabilization facility in King County

Courier-Herald

Tribes, legislators, local leaders celebrate revival of Howard Hanson Dam project

The Daily News

Officials warn of fire danger, prepare for Gifford Pinchot wildfires to spread

Everett Herald

Everett settles $860K claim over ‘inadequate’ design of Grand Ave bridge

Comment: Abortion bans with medical exceptions present threat

Comment: Strong job market buoys hopes to avoid recession

Olympian

Gov. Inslee will rescind remaining COVID-19 emergency orders effective Oct. 31

Tumwater Starbucks workers announce they will strike Friday and Saturday

Puget Sound Business Journal

Tribal economic activity yields $1.2 billion in state and local taxes

Amazon still has no plan to require workers to come back to the office

Seattle Medium

New Measure Allows All Youth Under 18 To Ride Metro Buses For Free

Seattle Times

Federal survey delivers more bad news to Bering Sea crab fleet

Seattle-area home prices trend down. See what’s happening near you

Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long

WA’s COVID state of emergency will lift on Oct. 31, Inslee says

UW Regents vote to divest from fossil fuels by 2027

City of Seattle announces 3 finalists for police chief

Snoqualmie Valley Record

Carnation Mayor, community advocate steps down after nearly 30 years of service

Spokesman Review

Washington’s remaining COVID-19 emergency orders to end on Oct. 31 (Ormsby)

Air quality reaches unhealthy levels in Eastern Washington as wind pushes smoke across region

Washington Post

Britain mourns a life of duty, service

In ruling for Trump, low-profile judge Aileen Cannon invites scrutiny

Yakima Herald-Republic

‘Critical’ fire weather in forecast for this weekend; smoke visible in Yakima

Editorial: Yakima can’t afford to lose Memorial Hospital

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Inslee to remove remaining COVID-19 orders, state of emergency by Oct. 31

Most of western Washington under Red Flag Warning starting Friday

Organizers hope to honor Japanese-Americans imprisoned at Puyallup fairgrounds with gallery

An antidote for meth addiction? Doctors in Everett say it’s quite possible

No classes for Seattle Public Schools Friday as teacher strike continues

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Red flag warning: Poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke surges into Puget Sound

Bruce Harrell announces three finalists in nationwide search for Seattle Police Chief

No school in Eatonville tomorrow as bargaining continues

KUOW Public Radio

Unpacking the complexities of teacher strikes

Inslee announces Covid-19 state of emergency will end Oct. 31

NW Public Radio

Biden Administration Launches Website To Provide Real-Time Climate Data, Predict Future Scenarios

Q13 TV (FOX)

All Washington students could receive free school meals under new proposal (Riccelli)

Washington communities brace for wildfire danger with strong winds and hot temps ahead

18 Washington nature sites renamed to remove Indigenous slur after federal order