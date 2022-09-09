Swope, Rodante P.A. Announces New Partner, Daniel Greene.
New Partner, Daniel Greene utilizes his skills to conquer new legal challenges and achieve the best possible results for our clients.
On his first day as an attorney, Danny was in trial taking on significant responsibilities normally reserved for a seasoned trial lawyer. Over the last five years, he has never looked back."”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to name its newest partner, Daniel Greene.
— Managing Partner, Dale Swope
Danny graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2017 and joined Swope, Rodante P. A. as an associate attorney right out of law school. He previously attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Government and Legal Studies in 2014.
During his time as an associate, Danny quickly earned the reputation as an integral member of any team going to trial. His reasoning skills combined with his exceptional memory allow Danny’s legal acumen to match those of attorneys who have practiced for decades longer.
As part of the Swope, Rodante P.A. team, Danny utilizes his skills to conquer new legal challenges and achieve the best possible results for our clients. His dedication no matter how difficult or complex the issue makes him one of the great legal minds in the state. Danny is the embodiment of what we want all our future attorneys to be.
Asked about Danny’s time at the firm and promotion to Partner, Managing Partner Dale Swope recalled, “on his first day as an attorney, Danny was in trial taking on significant responsibilities normally reserved for a seasoned trial lawyer. By the end of that trial – where he helped obtain a $6.7 million verdict – I knew he would become a fierce advocate for our clients. Over the last five years, he has never looked back. As a Partner he will now have the opportunity to lead other attorneys and I could not be prouder to call him my partner.”
For more information about Daniel Greene, visit his online profile page on our website here.
ABOUT SWOPE, RODANTE P. A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
Vinny Dolan
Swope, Rodante P.A.
+1 813-273-0017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn