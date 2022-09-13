NEXCOM NDiS V1100 Edge AI Computer Powers Advanced Elder Care
AI-Enabled Smart Hub Technology Bolsters Workforce and Improves Care for Aging Population
“Using technology like this, we can help bolster the capacity of the dedicated professionals working in care facilities across the country.” ”FREMONT, CA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of digital signage appliances, announced today launch of the NDiS V1100, a powerful new artificial intelligence (AI)-capable edge AI computer supporting 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 and i5 chipsets. Leveraging the power of automation, the edge AI computer powers AIoT health monitoring, smart home hubs, and facial detection video capabilities used to improve patient monitoring and care at senior living and healthcare facilities.
“With an aging population in the U.S., one of the major challenges to providing high quality elder services is a lack of care professionals. Advanced AI is powering new healthcare and patient monitoring tools designed to close that gap,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The powerful new NDiS V1100 AI edge computer is helping healthcare providers and senior living facilities improve patient monitoring, data collection, and data analysis to enhance care.”
AI-powered applications improving elder care in the U.S. include patient monitoring systems that track residents using automated cameras that detect and move, coupled with advanced video analysis. For example, by alerting staff to residents who have fallen or who travel into a restricted area, AI-powered monitoring technology is helping keep elderly residents safer. In addition, new AIoT health monitoring technology is improving the collection and recording of patient health data, including from connected, wearable technology that detects ailments earlier. Finally, smart home technology designed for care facilities offers one central hub to simplify data collection and analysis, including providing remote monitoring capabilities for offsite medical staff.
The NDiS V1100 provides Intel® AMT for remote management, 4 x HDMI 2.0 for multi-display setup, 4 x USB for camera or peripherals, 2 x Intel® GbE LAN for high-speed control center connection, M.2 Key B slot for 4G or 5G module, M.2 Key M for SSD (or AI card), and mini-PCIe slot for a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module. Additional AI processing capacity is provided through the Intel® Iris® Xe graphics processor.
“We are proud that the fanless NDiS V1100 edge AI computer provides the processing power healthcare and senior living facilities need to implement the AI applications that are improving the lives of their residents,” said Peter Yang. “Using technology like this, we can help bolster the capacity of the dedicated professionals working in care facilities across the country.”
Feature
. Fanless Appliance
• 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Tiger Lake UP3) processor SoC
• Dual non-ECC DDR4 3200 SO-DIMM, support up to 32Gb
• 4 x HDMI, support 4K@60Hz
• Dual LAN ports and 3 x USB 3.0 ports for easy connection
• Onboard M.2 2280 Key M with PCIe x4 signal for storage modules
• Onboard mini-PCIe for optional Wi-Fi or LTE module
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
