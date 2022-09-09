TeleRay Technologies to Join the Trusted Exchange Framework (TEFCA)
TeleRay, a global leader in patient information and image exchange, has announced its plan to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA)
As part of our mission to become the de facto standard in data exchange, we are proud to become a leader in this effort”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleRay, a global leader in patient information and image exchange, has announced its plan to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) when the inaugural Qualified Health Information Networks, making up a national “network of networks”, becomes an integrated national platform.
TeleRay CEO Timothy Kelley understood from the beginning of the TEFCA process, the company would become one of the many QHINs (Qualified Health Information Network) as a primary leader in the field. Mr. Kelley stated “As part of our mission to become the de facto standard in data exchange, we are proud to become a leader in this effort to connect all stakeholders which will save lives, time and a lot of money in an increasingly overstretched healthcare system.” Immediately upon the launch of this initiative by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (“ONC”) and the Sequoia Project, TeleRay expressed their intention to apply to become a primary QHIN.
According to ONC, a QHIN is a network of organizations, such as TeleRay, working together to share data across a broad network. QHINs will connect directly to each other to ensure interoperability between their individual networks. Each QHIN represents a variety of networks, customers, and participants that they connect together, serving hospitals, clinics, imaging centers, and ultimately patients.
The Sequoia Project is an independent, trusted advocate for nationwide health information exchange. They consider themselves the steward of current programs while incubating new initiatives and educating the community. This reflects TeleRay’ s mission to become the standard in global healthcare communications networking.
TeleRay’s CTO, Cody Neville, clarified that “..it’s a tremendous technological undertaking to meet the needs of universal data exchange through the strata of healthcare facilities which has historically been muddied by competitive protectionism”. He continued “however, the Sequoia Project places this critical issue to the forefront and aligns with our efforts.” Mr. Neville further noted the commitment by companies like TeleRay to eliminate common concerns such as over-scanning, exposure to radiation, and lost reimbursement due to exchange failure.
The issues with patient data exchange are varied and present technological hurdles. This is due to the many disparate systems, multiple OEMs, many EHR systems, and language and network protocols in healthcare revolving around HL7 (Health Level 7) and DICOM (Digital Imaging Communication in Medicine). These systems create radiological images, reports, results, and may even include data such as pharma and financial information. The problem in not only that they are not connected, but that many systems are proprietary, or they have language issues that prevent universal exchange. Mr. Kelley stated that “Its one thing to move something from A to B, but if it is unusable you didn’t achieve anything, which that can cost lives.”
TeleRay has made a commitment to solving interoperability issues with data from imaging to results to give true exchange to its customers. Mr. Neville pointed out “There is no excuse for sending unusable data these days when a platform like TeleRay can deliver secure, fast, exchange with a completely holistic view of the patient - including priors” He further asserted that radiology is a primary diagnostic tool and, accordingly, is now more widely used by disciplines such as chiropractors, podiatrist, and dentists with mandibular CT systems. Mr. Neville said “Usage is becoming volumetric, and we need to share this data on a large connected network.”
The commitment of companies such as TeleRay and others will help create a connected network of data sharing that is long overdue and will lead to lower costs, reduced repeat/unnecessary procedures, faster speed to care, and lower patient risk.
