Garden State CEO Gogie Padilla Offers Seniors Protection From Phone Scams and Spam

SPOTSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have ever had the displeasure of receiving scam calls, robocalls, or spam, then you can understand why innovative entrepreneur Gogie Padilla developed Answer Sure LLC. According to CEO Padilla, “My elderly mother was plagued by robocalls and predatory scammers multiple times, day and night. At one point, these scammers confirmed her address and arrived at her home misrepresenting themselves as bank personnel. They nearly got away with scamming her out of her ATM card. That was the final straw.” Gogie created a process that would help guard the unsuspecting elderly from these pesty predators looking for prey.

The American Journal of Public Health estimates that about two to three million elderly people are victims of some sort of scam every year, and that number is on the rise. This demographic is at the top of their list of easy targets. An article from CNBC.com reveals that, “Americans lost $29.8 billion to phone scams alone over the past year.” Ms. Padilla created the Answer Sure app in 2021. It provides a call service that protects the most vulnerable from succumbing to telephone scammers.

There are over 11,000,000 landlines presently in use within the US with most being retained by older Americans. Answer Sure has landline service plans as well, a representative plan and an automated plan, to service those customer needs.

The dedicated team at Answer Sure LLC vets incoming calls before they reach you and tracks suspicious calls for future reference. This puts the client and their loved ones at ease. Seniors can now feel confident they are safe from potential ID theft and fraud.

Answer Sure LLC is registered in the state of New Jersey and their services are available throughout the United States. Download the Answer Sure App at The App Store for Android and iOS mobile phones or go to their website www.AnswerSure.com. for mobile phones and landlines. As their much-needed business grows, they hope to provide protection from phone fraud in other countries.

Satisfied customer J. Garcia writes, “When my mom was nearly scammed out of her life’s savings, I feared she would give out her personal information and get bombarded with unwarranted sales calls. Answer Sure eliminated that fear.”

J. Battle concurs, “Answer Sure terminated the unwanted calls — definitely worth the price. The peace of mind they give is priceless.”

For more information, please contact Gogie Padilla at Phone: 732-702-0010 or Email: Contact@answersure.com or visit website: www.AnswerSure.com.

