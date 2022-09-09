Submit Release
Rule 11: Prekindergarten Program Report for 2022-2023 – Opened: September 7 – Due: October 15

Public School Districts and ESUs

All public school district and educational service units are required to complete a Rule 11 Prekindergarten Report.  Districts or ESUs operating prekindergarten programs are required to indicate on the Prekindergarten Report if they are in compliance or indicate areas of noncompliance.

For those with access to the 21-22 PreKindergarten Report, simply enter the collection directly from your portal account when it opens on Sept 7. Your previous access will still apply. If new access is needed, an activation code is required. This can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The full collection name is “PreKindergarten Report”.

