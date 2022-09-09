Submit Release
MLM Medical Labs Increases Biological Sample Management Capacity in North America and Europe

MLM Medical Labs is increasing it's biological sample storage capacity in Europe and North America.

Company will be expanding its capacity for storing biological samples at their facilities in Memphis, TN and Mönchengladbach, Germany

TENNESSEE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mönchengladbach, Germany, September 8, 2022—MLM Medical Labs, a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, announced today that the Company will be expanding its capacity for storing biological samples at their facilities in Memphis, TN and Mönchengladbach, Germany. MLM offers biological sample management services for as little as a few days to more than 20 years at all temperature ranges including ultra-low temperatures to -80 degrees Celsius and in liquid nitrogen (-196 degrees Celsius).
“Preserving the integrity of valuable biological samples for future study is critical for any successful drug development program,” said Scott Houlton, Chief Executive Officer of MLM Medical Labs. “With this expansion, MLM will greatly increase our ability to serve companies on the forefront of developing new therapeutics with not only best-in-class central and specialty laboratory services, but with secured biological sample storage that delivers extraordinary value. This expansion builds on our nearly 30 years of experience managing both short and long-term storage of biological samples for some of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies as well as some of the most innovative new companies in the life-science sector.”
One key benefit to MLM’s biological storage system is the ability to identify and retrieve samples in 10 minutes or less using the Company’s proprietary MLM Sample Management Storage System®. This system has demonstrated a 100% accuracy rate of tracking and retrieving samples. MLM also employs a variety of safety and backup systems to ensure sample integrity even during power outages or natural disasters. Another benefit of working with MLM is the ability to process your global samples in our US or EU locations and store samples at the point of testing without having to incur the cost and risk of additional shipment.

About MLM Medical Labs
MLM’s central and specialty laboratory services are utilized by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life-science companies around the world to provide clinical testing for novel therapeutics. The Company employs some of the world’s most renowned experts in the fields of metabolic diseases and hematology. Founded in 1993, MLM has laboratories in Mönchengladbach, Germany, Memphis, TN and Minneapolis, MN. For more information visit www.mlm-labs.com.

