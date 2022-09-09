JaxPool by Jax.Network offers a custom-made solution for Bitcoin mining

JaxPool offers negative pool fees on BTC mining and extra network block rewards in the form of JXN coins

Negative pool fees on BTC mining and extra network block rewards in the form of JXN coins with JaxPool

It’s critical for the community to help each other survive the bear market. Thus we try to offer the best terms of cooperation to miners to maximize their profitability while mining with JaxPool,” — Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network

DUBAI, UAE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaxPool, a Bitcoin mining subpool under a top-5 pool, is offering negative pool fees on BTC mining and extra network block rewards in the form of JXN coins. Launched only last month, the pool has been actively working on achieving the goal of capturing 100% of the Bitcoin hashrate.

Jax.Network, a blockchain merge-mined with Bitcoin, started up the mining pool with the purpose of increasing its network security by attracting Bitcoin miners to merge-mine BTC together with Jax.Network. Apart from obvious benefits such as enhanced security and decentralization, merge-mining is a more profitable business model compared to standalone mining. With JaxPool, miners get extra JXN coins and JXN transaction fees in addition to their 6.25 BTC block reward and BTC transaction fees. Furthermore, the company offers negative pool fees on BTC mining and up to a 1% bonus on BTC mining activities.

Interestingly, people who don’t have computing power in the form of rigs or workers have shown a willingness to participate in this mining offer. Now users can rent hashrate from one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms for mining like NiceHash, where 100 PH/s is priced at 0.0042 BTC, and join JaxPool at the same terms as other miners. JaxPool is said to also offer assistance in light of a growing demand for this offer. According to recent calculations (as of Sept. 8), Bitcoin miners can get $4,490 worth of JXN, assuming block difficulty is 19.34318 units, the average block reward is 290 JXN (270 JXN are locked for 36,000 blocks or approx. 9 months), and the price of JXN is $0.64. 19.34318 units of difficulty on the beacon chain in Jax.Network corresponds to 0.083078T, where T is 10^12*2^32 hashes.

“It’s critical for the community to stay together and help each other survive the bear market. Thus we try to offer the best terms of cooperation to miners and interested parties to maximize their profitability while mining with JaxPool,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network, revealed.

About JaxPool

JaxPool is a BTC mining subpool under a top-5 mining pool. Its goal is to merge-mine Bitcoin with the Jax.Network blockchain and provide miners with increased profitability.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution.

Jax.Network: Mining profitability