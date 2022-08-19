Founder of Jax.Network releases his first philosophical handbook

Jaxism handbook

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network, has introduced his philosophical worldview called Jaxism in a short handbook. The digital version of the paper is available for download free of charge.

Jaxism as a philosophy was first developed in 2017 by Vinod Manoharan. As a libertarian, Manoharan believes that individuals should have the freedom to do whatever they choose, so long as they do not infringe upon other people’s rights, freedoms, and liberties. He observed inequalities in virtually all societies in the world. This led to the genesis of the Jaxism philosophy and the Jax.Network blockchain, which aims to rid the world of the massive inequalities that hinder the progress of humanity and replace it with a more equal and meritocratic system based on energy.

The blockchain project helps to bring his philosophical vision into life via JaxCorp DAO, which is set to govern the UBI program. The initiative has already started to gain traction as the first 10k participants are to get $10 worth of WJAX tokens as an advance payment.

“UBI is an extremely important part of Jaxism since this philosophy wants to move humanity forward as a race and abolish primitive emotions which hinder progress. Humans cannot be expected to work towards this common goal effectively if basic needs, including food and shelter, are not taken care of,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network, commented on the matter.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

About JaxCorp DAO

JaxCorp is a decentralized autonomous organization created with the purpose of collecting and managing a universal basic income program. The initiative is fully automated via smart contracts, which were security audited by CertiK.