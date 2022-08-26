JaxPool by Jax.Network has started to test merge-mining

Negative pool fees on BTC mining with Jax.Network

Jax.Network launched JaxPool and has actively begun to accumulate hashrate.

DUBAI, UAE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax.Network, a blockchain merge-mined with Bitcoin, launched JaxPool earlier this month and has actively begun to accumulate hashrate. At the moment, several miners have plugged their machines in and been testing the API that allows Bitcoin miners to merge-mine Bitcoin with Jax.Network with zero hashrate loss and no additional operating costs.

JaxPool is focused on merge-mining Bitcoin with the Jax.Network blockchain. Members of the pool get a wide range of benefits, including negative pool fees on BTC mining, extra coins called JXN, which are produced on the beacon chain of the Jax.Network blockchain, and transaction fees from JAX and JXN. The negative pool fee on offer means that miners will pay 0% in pool fees and receive up to a 1% bonus on their BTC mining activities. The offer is extremely interesting to large miners since the rebates they will receive from the negative pool fee alone is quite substantial. As a point of reference, miners with 100 PH/s can expect to receive over $100,000 per annum in rebates from JaxPool’s negative pool fees. Not to mention, the extra rewards they will generate in the form of JXN coins.

Even though JaxPool was launched only two weeks ago, customers are already queuing to plug their equipment in and test the pool. JaxPool’s confidence in the prospect of onboarding miners to the pool is high since the pool has gone through extensive internal testing. Furthermore, JaxPool engineers help to connect the machines, deal with bugs if any, and monitor the process throughout the entire testing period.

“It is important to conduct tests to be sure that everything is working like a clock, prior to connecting more hashrate. We will also allow more miners, who are already waiting for integration, to test the API first,” - Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network commented.

About JaxPool

JaxPool is a BTC mining subpool under a top-5 mining pool. Its goal is to merge-mine Bitcoin with the Jax.Network blockchain and provide miners with increased profitability.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution.