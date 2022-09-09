Truth & Liberty Coalition Executive Director Calls Out Biden’s Speech

Official Logo 2022

Biden has been rightly called out by many for the crassness and divisiveness of his speech.” — Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Joe Biden’s recent speech, given earlier this month at the nation’s birthplace in Philadelphia, “brazenly and explicitly cast Donald Trump and his supporters as illegitimate, intolerable people who have no role in our civic process,” said Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Read more here. The nationally broadcast, prime time speech levelled accusations of violence toward so-called “MAGA Republicans” and featured Independence Hall bathed in red light while Biden stood flanked by U.S. Marines.“Biden has been rightly called out by many for the crassness and divisiveness of his speech,” continued Harris. “In truth, however, his speech was far more dangerous than mere crassness. Biden actually followed the classic template used by dictators throughout the centuries when assuming totalitarian power.”Harris’s commentary on Biden’s address, “The Most Dangerous and Deceitful Speech by An American President,” offers historical analysis from a conservative perspective. It may be found at the Truth & Liberty Coalition website at www.TruthandLiberty.net Harris wrote that Biden’s speech is troubling considering a recent FBI raid on Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago and the 87,000 new hires approved for the IRS—two federal agencies under increased scrutiny from Republican lawmakers due to accusations of bias against conservatives. [ https://www.heritage.org/budget-and-spending/commentary/fact-checking-team-biden-who-those-87000-new-irs-agents-would-audit “At best, it was wildly irresponsible and reckless,” said Harris. “At worst, it was an intentional and designed attempt to lay the groundwork in public opinion for an oppressive assault against conservatives.”Harris’s commentary is one of a series of commentaries on cultural and social issues, published by the Truth & Liberty Coalition at TruthandLiberty.net/blogs-news-commentary . Other commentators include Andrew Wommack (president of Truth & Liberty Coalition), David Barton of WallBuilders, and historian William J. “Bill” Federer.ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. The Coalition provides information to its viewers through weekly live streams featuring various influential guests. Their website houses numerous resources that connect visitors with many organizations across the nation with whom they can partner. Their goal is to enable ordinary citizens to make an impact in their local areas. Find Truth & Liberty Coalition at truthandliberty.net, on Facebook and on Twitter.

President Biden's Speech: Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation