Perception TVCDN Ltd to launch a new, free mobile TV service in Angola in partnership with Africell

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perception TVCDN have signed a deal with Africell to launch a new free TV service in Angola, monetised with data revenues. The service called AfriTV will offer Africell mobile network customers a free mobile TV service, comprising leading Portuguese language linear TV channels with automated 7 days catch up TV.

AfriTV will also include new channels auto-scheduled from Portuguese language VoD libraries and exciting social media video content. AfriTV will provide attractive free content for all ages, delivered in high quality native apps for all popular platforms.

The global popularity of FAST channels has proved that viewers are eager to watch streamed TV without the need to pay a monthly subscription. AfriTV adopts a novel twist to this model. Recognising that video is a key driver to increasing customer acquisition, retention and growth in data consumption, Africell and Perception are partnering on the basis of sharing incremental data revenue generated by AfriTV content with content partners.

All Africell customers at launch will be pre-registered with the apps making it simple for everyone to access and enjoy content. The service is delivered using Perception TV CDN’s state-of-the art private TV CDN platform which has an in-built OTT and IPTV platform feature set and all streaming is secure and limited to Africell’s mobile network in Angola.

Slated to launch in Q4 this year, Perception invites Portuguese content partners to join the service and benefit from this model.

John Mills, Perception Group CEO said: “We are so excited about the impending launch of AfriTV in Angola. It marks a TV landscape change in Angola offering Africell mobile users a free TV service fit for the future. It’s also a landmark deal for Perception TVCDN as our first fully managed service in Africa continuing our successful growth story throughout Africa in general”.



About Perception Group Inc.

Perception Group Inc. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TV CDN cloud services utilising its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TV CDN purpose-built for multiscreen IPTV & OTT.

Perception TVCDN is a proven product, in continuous development and commercial use for over 17 years, available as an on-premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure or as PaaS fully managed solution for those who wish to outsource the complete white label operational platform. Perception TVCDN is ideal for Telcos, ISPs, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on a managed network or OTT.

