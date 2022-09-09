Replace Your University Nails Corporate Culture with the Development of Their Latest Program ‘Replace Your Employer’
As corporate culture has become more critical than ever RYU nails the shift while in hyper-growth mode
We implemented an industry-leading consultative sales process focused only on what is best for the client while sharing our entire catalog of products.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many companies are evolving their company culture and benefits in order to keep up with competition and attract new talent. Replace Your University has nailed it with one of its latest programs - "Replace Your Employer." This program helps clients become successful in real estate investing by assembling a dream team of expert investors to help clients learn the process. With this new program, the company has built an even more collaborative and engaging work environment.
— Michael Lush, CEO of Replace Your University
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others. Since then, the company has grown exponentially largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals, it is clear the strategy is effective. Recently, the company was recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry.
Company culture is more important than ever before. In a world where technology is constantly evolving and jobs are constantly changing, it's essential that companies find ways to help employees evolve and grow as well. That's where Replace Your University has figured out the formula and treats their team as a family and focuses on having a healthy work/life balance and not just revenue at all costs. The culture shift is designed to create a more collaborative and engaging work environment for employees.
As the CEO of Replace Your University, Michael Lush, stated, “We created a sales environment that is customer-centric while still honoring our hyper-growth initiatives and desire to rapidly acquire additional market share. This process required our sales team to dig deep into additional training and refine their skill set. Then we implemented an industry-leading consultative sales process focused only on what is best for the client while sharing our entire catalog of products.”
The team at Replace Your University is excited to continue moving forward and is looking forward to changing more lives in meaningful ways. With each of the executives believing deeply in Christian principles, charity, and service to the community, they have found this to be one way to take their expertise and help thousands of people move forward in their financial lives. Their vision is to ultimately enable more families to have more financial resources, so they can help serve their communities as well.
Replace Your University has built a solid foundation in the financial education industry. The evolution from a startup to an established company has further helped them make significant improvements in every part of the company. This recent development is expected to take the company to a greater height in the financial education sector.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website replaceyouruniversity.com. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
